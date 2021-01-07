Raheem Beyah Named Dean Of Georgia Tech College of Engineering

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Raheem Beyah Named Dean Of Georgia Tech College of Engineering. Photo: Raheem Beyah / Georgia Tech

Raheem Beyah has been named the new dean of the Georgia Tech College of Engineering. The university announced the news Monday, Jan. 4 in a press release.

“We are fortunate to have the largest and one of the best engineering programs in the nation, in large part due to the teaching, research, and national leadership of our faculty. Raheem Beyah is collaborative, visionary, innovative, and committed to people. I look forward to working even more closely with him in his new leadership role in the College of Engineering,” former engineering chair Steven McLaughlin said in a statement.

Currently, Beyah serves as Georgia Tech’s vice president for Interdisciplinary Research, executive director of its Online Master of Science in Cybersecurity program and Motorola Foundation Professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE). He will begin his new role on Jan. 15.

An Atlanta native, Beyah is also a two-time Georgia Tech alumnus. He received both his master’s and Ph.D in electrical engineering from the school in 1999 and 2003, respectively.

Beyah is also the founder of Fortiphyd Logic, which offers cybersecurity products and solutions. Before his current role, Beyah held several positions throughout his career including: an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Georgia State University; a research engineer at Georgia Tech and an associate editor of several industry journals.

He’s been recognized on several of Atlanta’s Top 40 under 40 lists and is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta.

Upon news of his appointment, Beyah expressed his excitement about his new role.

“I’m excited about this opportunity and responsibility! This new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the people and institutions that saw and nurtured the possibilities in me over the years, including @apsupdate, @ncatsuaggies and @GeorgiaTech!” Beyah tweeted.

Congratulatory messages poured in to Beyah from supporters and colleagues.

“Always good to see one of your own recognized. Raheem is one of the founders of the School and executive director of the OMS-Cyber degree. Congratulations to Raheem: Beyah Named Dean of College of Engineering,” his colleague Richard DeMillo wrote.

“Congratulations good brother @rbeyah. Raheem Beyah on this incredible announcement. I’m extremely proud of you and the work that you continue to do!!” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis added.