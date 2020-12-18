Twitter Users: Too Many Spammy Ads Are Flooding Our Timelines

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Twitter Users: Too Many Spammy Ads Are Flooding Our Timelines. Image: Pexel

Last week, Twitter users were complaining that they were seeing too many promoted tweets. This week, it isn’t much better. A perusal of one Twitter timeline shows a promoted tweet every four to six tweets, give-or-take.

Promoted Tweets are ordinary Tweets purchased by advertisers who want to reach a wider group of users or spark engagement from their existing followers, according to the Twitter business page. “All Promoted Tweets are clearly labeled as ‘Promoted’ when an advertiser is paying for their placement on Twitter.”

Initially, users thought there was a glitch with the social media giant’s advertising system, TechCrunch reported. However, a company spokesperson confirmed that this was not the case.

“We regularly experiment and deploy changes to our advertising experience. We are constantly innovating and testing, and will continue to adapt as we learn,” the spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Twitter promised to be “thoughtful in how we display Promoted Tweets,” and claims to be “conservative about the number of Promoted Tweets that people see in a single day.”

Many Twitter users feel that the spammy ads are a departure from that promise.

“There’s something wrong with seeing 4 advertisements/promoted tweets in a row,” wrote user @patrickgreygilb.

“Dude Twitter has the worst user experience right now. My timeline is literally all promoted tweets and broken pieces of conversations I don’t care about. It’s actually so rare to see original tweets from people you actually follow. What’s even the point,” wrote another.

Some even suggested the company was in need of money – or would be – once President Donald Trump leaves office.

“Wassup @Twitter .. in need of money? .. like 3 out of 10 tweets in my timeline are promoted tweets,” wrote user @HBBP.

“They know once @RealDonaldTrump is out of office and possibly banned 90% of the people who use twitter will leave so they are monetizing as much as possible during the last few weeks,” one user commented on Slashdot.

The company has been experimenting with various products recently. In November, it announced the launch of Fleets — tweets that disappear in 24 hours.