It Was Democrat Rahm Last Time But Now Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Allegedly Involved In Cover-Up For Police

Written by Dana Sanchez

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot speaks during her inauguration ceremony Monday, May 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

It has been almost two years since nine officers in a botched police raid broke down the door of Anjanette Young’s Chicago townhouse and arrested the 50-year-old hospital social worker at gunpoint as she was undressing and preparing for bed.

Young was handcuffed naked for more than 30 minutes as she pleaded with officers and told them 43 times that they had the wrong person. More than an hour after police broke down Young’s door, they realized she was right, released her cuffs and propped her broken front door shut with an ironing board.

In 2019, Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. Local Chicago affiliate CBS 2 also filed a request for the video but the Chicago Police Department denied the requests. The city said airing the video violated a confidentiality agreement.

Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced the Chicago police to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against them.

City lawyers tried to stop CBS 2 from airing footage from nine police body-camera videos with an emergency motion in federal court filed hours before the report was broadcast on TV.

A judge denied the city’s motion, saying the city’s action was unconstitutional and an attempt to suppress CBS 2 reporting.

“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”

Young’s case is reminiscent of the botched police raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor being shot to death on March 13, 2020. The 26-year-old was in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. Her death triggered protests. Her family won a $12-million wrongful death lawsuit settlement.

As she watched the video of her own nightmarish botched police raid, Young remembered the trauma of that night in February 2019. “It was so traumatic to hear the thing that was hitting the door,” she said. “And it happened so fast, I didn’t have time to put on clothes.”

As police officers stood around in her kitchen, living room and hall, Young can be heard on the video yelling at the police, “What is going on? There’s nobody else here, I live alone. I mean, what is going on here? You’ve got the wrong house. I live alone.”

The botched raid could have been avoided. CBS 2 learned that the police failed confirm whether they had the right address before getting the search warrant approved. A confidential informant provided the address of a man he said was a felon with guns and ammunition.

There’s no evidence in the complaint that police tried to verify the informant’s tip independently with surveillance, but the search warrant was approved by an assistant state’s attorney and a judge.

Through police and court records, CBS2 found that the informant gave the wrong address. The 23-year-old suspect police were looking for lived next door to Young had no connection to her.

Police could have easily found him because he was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time, said Young’s attorney, Keenan Saulter.

When Young heard that the city was trying to stop the video from being released, she said she lay in her bed and cried.

“How dare they want to continue to hide this,” she told the Washington Post in an interview on Tuesday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said in a statement late Tuesday that the incident predated her becoming mayor by several months.

Lightfoot did not directly address the city’s efforts to block the CBS Chicago report in the statement but said she was only just now learning of the incident, Washington Pos reported. Police search warrant policies were updated in January to have tougher standards and more oversight, she said.

Young’s attorney said the changes Lightfoot announced, such as independent verification of the location of the property to be served, should have been basic standards in the first place.

The Chicago Police Department deferred questions to Lightfoot’s office.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Lightfoot’s predecessor, derailed his own reelection bid over a police cover-up, Fox News reported.

Emanuel was accused of a coverup in burying police camera footage after the officer-involved shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014. The scandal led him to withdraw his bid for a third term as mayor.

“Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tried to stop the world from witnessing a modern day slave patrol; her legal team went after Young. This is #ADOS life”, former political consultant Maxwell Little tweeted.

CBS Chicago learned about Young’s case as part of “[Un]Warranted],” an investigative project into the CPD’s pattern of raiding the homes of innocent families, Washington Post reported. In two years, the project has led to some changes in state law regarding how police serve warrants when children are present.

The city “should focus a lot more on the conduct of its officers than trying to cover up the evidence of poor policing,” said Young’s attorney, Saulter, according to the New York Post.

Almost two years later, Young said she still doesn’t sleep well. “The sense of going to bed at night and it being peaceful in my own home, they’ve taken that from me,” she said. “I don’t know why God chose me for this assignment but here I am, I own it, I accept it with all of its challenges, with all of the hurt that comes along with it.”

