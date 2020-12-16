Anti-Swamp Congressional Candidate Nina Turner Gets Backing Of Keith Ellison, Danny Glover, Charlamagne And Others

Written by Ann Brown

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Anti-Swamp Congressional Candidate Nina Turner Gets Backing Of Keith Ellison, Danny Glover, Charlamagne And Others Photo: Nina Turner speaks during a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Oct. 19, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

It was only last week when Progressive Democrat Nina Turner, the former co-chairwoman of the Bernie Sanders campaign, filed paperwork to make another run for Congress.

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge’s seat came up for grabs when President-elect Joe Biden selected Fudge for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Already, Turner — who most would consider the anti-swamp congressional candidate — has won the support of an array of prominent people from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and liberal activist and actor Danny Glover to “Breakfast Club” radio show host Charlamagne Tha God.

A former Ohio senator, Turner was a 2014 Democratic Party nominee for Ohio Secretary of State and two-time Bernie Sanders surrogate. She has formally announced that she will run for Ohio’s 11th district.

“I’m running for Congress to bring a progressive voice to the people of the 11th congressional district,” said Turner, who promised that she would take on police reform as a Black woman and mother whose son and husband are active or retired officers.

“The suffering is real in this community and it’s real in this country,” she said. “And I plan to continue to stand up for what is just, what is right and what is good.”

Also endorsing Turner are Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a Black Lives Matter activist who beat an incumbent Democrat, Turner’s campaign told Politico.

“Nina will bring a phenomenal commitment to a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for All and free public college. I am all in for her,” Khanna said. “This is an endorsement of conviction. I will be emailing my list, raising money and mobilizing volunteers.”

Hip-hop artist and activist Killer Mike and Glover, who both campaigned for Bernie Sanders, are also backing Turner, she said in an interview.

Sanders tweeted his support for Turner. “I’ve gotten to know @ninaturner over the last five years. She deeply cares for working families and she has the heart to be an effective, unwavering fighter for them in Congress. I am proud to endorse her candidacy.”

Others weighed in on Twitter and many seemed eager to promote Tuner’s anti-swamp agenda.

Turner tweeted, “It’s official! I am running for Congress. I am asking you to join me today as part of a historic grassroots campaign–one that centers the voices of everyday working Ohioans. We have so much to do and I hope we can do it together! Please donate”

One person responded, “Great! If they want M4ALL we want reparations! No more let’s just wait after they get what they want. We are really at the negotiating table this time!#ADOS”

Another posted, “I’m all in Senator, Or should I say CongressWoman. Slay the dragon Queen.”

TRÉ(@JayDTre” lent his support, tweeting,”You’re very much need in Congress right now, Nina. You’re the kinda voice needed not just for the Cleveland area but for this entire country. I know that you will fight hard for your constituents and check those in Congress who oppose the will of the people. You got my support!!”

Turner is not known to be a fan of the DNC establishment. A fundraising site for her campaign states, “Nina will represent us in Congress because she doesn’t answer to corporate lobbyists, or big donors. She answers to you.”

Known for her anti-swamp stance, Turner took part in a special convention for progressives over the summer. She debated with Prof. Cornel West and self-help author-turned-presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson on whether to break away from the swamp-laden DNC and form a new party.

Turner, 53, is a first-generation college graduate who continued her studies at Cleveland State University before returning to teach at Cuyahoga Community College. She served as a legislative aide to former Cleveland Mayor Michael White and also on the city council.

If the Senate confirms Fudge, then Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will schedule a special primary election.

In a call with reporters from Akron and Cleveland, Turner promised to continue to champion progressive goals if elected to Congress. These include pushing for an increase of the minimum wage, canceling student loan debt, guaranteeing better health care for all and taking on criminal justice reform in courts, jails and police departments, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.