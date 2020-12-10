Black America Responds To Football Coach Who Repeatedly Hits Kid On Video

Written by Ann Brown

A disturbing video has gone viral of an adult coach violently hitting a 9-year-old player in the head twice on a kids football team.

While the coach’s identity has yet to be confirmed, he coaches 9U football team Savannah Gators, Complex reported. That’s the youth football division for 9-year-olds.

The video outraged many social media users including NFL legend Shannon Sharpe and NBA great LeBron James. James posted on Instagram Live about the video, saying, “If I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.”

Sharpe agreed with James, according to the Bleacher Report. “I’ll whip him even IF* that’s his kid,” Sharpe tweeted about the coach. “I won’t let anyone pray on the weak or vulnerable in front of me. Not going to happen.”

Some social media users said that such abuse is common in youth sports. “This shits been happening forever In youth football. If you’ve never seen this BS you haven’t been in inner-city before.”

Another user responded, “I coached youth football ten years and never came close to doing BS like that! They’re are kids that group looks about 10U!! It’s an emotional game but you have to realize that these are just kids and is volunteering! You’ll get your ass whooped if you do that where I’m from!!”

Sheena_Marie3 (@Sheena Quick) tweeted, The way I’m set up, I would’ve been in jail if this was my kid! Ridiculous!”

A “fellow coach later confirmed that (the coach in question) had been banned from coaching in the AYF (American Youth Football) for life and is also facing charges in Florida,” according to International Business Times.

The game in video tweet appears to have been recorded in Kissimmee, Florida, at the American Youth Football National Championships, according to FanBuzz.

The Gators’ Facebook page said the coach “is a good guy that just took it a little to (sic) far,” Complex reported.

A since-deleted post read, “Please keep the negative comments off this page please this organization has great coaches we understand what we all saw yesterday was disturbing to us all but let’s not blame everyone for one mans actions. The organization is not at Nationals we have only 2 age groups a National 7U & 9U with only those coaches of those age groups witch [sic] the guy in the video is our 9U head coach he is a good guy that just took it a little to [sic] far on a 9U player we understand and we are aware of what’s going on and will like to apologize to the #BigPeachConference.”

The coach apologized in a video post.