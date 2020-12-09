Marcus Garvey III, Oldest Son Of Legendary Leader, Dies At 90

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Marcus Garvey III, Eldest Son of Legendary Leader, Dies at 90. In this Aug. 1922 file photo, Marcus Garvey is shown in a military uniform as the “Provisional President of Africa” during a parade on the opening day of the annual Convention of the Negro Peoples of the World at Lenox Avenue in Harlem, New York City. A century ago, Garvey helped spark movements from African nationalist independence to American civil rights to self-sufficiency in black commerce. Jamaican students in every grade from kindergarten through high school have began studying the teachings of the 1920-era black nationalist leader in a new mandatory civics program in schools across this predominantly black country of 2.8 million people. (AP Photo/File) Photo of Marcus Garvey III: Twitter.

Marcus Garvey III – the oldest child and namesake of Jamaica’s national hero and iconic leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey Jr. – has died in South Florida. He was 90.

Garvey was an electrical engineer, mathematician and physicist, according to the Jamaica Gleaner. He died in his Wellington. Florida home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, Garvey is said to have been much like his father. He became president general of the United Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), which his father founded in 1914 and lectured extensively across the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Africa.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

According to his widow, Jean Garvey, her husband left “indelible footprints.”

“The departure of Marcus Jr, whom I had been married to for over 30 years, will leave a void that cannot be filled, and he will be greatly missed by numerous family, friends, and colleagues from all over the world, in many places where he had left indelible footprints,” Jean said.

In addition to Jean, Garvey is survived by sons Colin and Kyle-Sekou, stepdaughter Michelle Morris, his younger brother Dr. Julius Garvey – who has been unsuccessfully seeking to have their father pardoned posthumously – and four grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for Marcus Garvey III are pending.