Former Israeli Space Security Chief: Israel And U.S Are In Contact with Aliens But Won’t Tell Public

This image from video made available by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies shows the path of asteroid 2020 SW as it safely passes Earth on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Orbiting the Earth is the location of a typical geosynchronous satellite (labeled "GEOSAT"), orbiting 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) above Earth's equator. At bottom right is the moon. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

A former Israeli space security chief has made waves with recent claims that not only are extraterrestrials real, the United States and Israeli governments know about them.

Professor Haim Eshed made the claims in an interview with Israeli daily newspaper Yediot Aharonot, some of which was translated to English by The Jerusalem Post.

A retired Israeli general, Eshed led his nation’s space security program for almost 30 years. He said there is a “Galactic Federation” the U.S. and Israeli governments have had diplomatic relations with for years.

Eshed, 87, said there is a secret, underground base on Mars where Earthlings and the aliens work in tandem. U.S. President Donald Trump is aware of all of it and almost spilled the beans, Eshed alleged.

The extraterrestrials have asked their existence remains a secret because humanity has yet to “evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are.”

When asked why he is just coming forward to disclose this information, the former Israeli space security chief said it’s because he now has “nothing to lose.”

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” Eshed told Yediot Aharonot, according to the Post. “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

He said he provides more detail on the matter in his latest book, “The Universe Beyond the Horizon – conversations with Professor Haim Eshed.”

The White House, nor Israeli officials commented on Eshed’s claims when NBC News reached out to them. However, a NASA spokesperson said finding other lifeforms in the universe is a key goal. They clarified the agency has yet to do so, however.

“Although we have yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe,” the spokesperson said.