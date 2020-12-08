BAPS Actress Natalie Desselle Reid Passes Away At 53

Written by Ann Brown

**FILE PHOTO** Natalie Desselle-Reid Has Passed Away at 53 from Cancer. Natalie Desselle Reid at the premiere of ‘Madea’s Big Happy Family’ at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. April 19, 2011.Credit: mpi20/MediaPunch /IPX

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid died Monday from colon cancer, according to a statement posted on her Instagram account. She was known and loved for her roles in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and “B*A*P*S” (Black American Princess) and the TV series “Eve.”

Desselle Reid was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. She reportedly spent her final days in hospice care with family and friends at her side, Revolt reported.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning,” her family said in an official statement. “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.”

Desselle Reid was born on July 12, 1967, in Alexandria, Louisianna. Desselle Reid’s credits include starring in “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” “Family Matters,” “Def Jam’s How to Be a Player,””Set It Off,” “ER,” and more, The Root reported.

She was remembered fondly on Twitter. Actor and activist Wendell Pierce tweeted, “OMG NO! Condolences to her brother New Orleans anchorman Sherman Deselle and the entire family. @ShermanWDSU Natalie was a talented woman a sweet soul, and did Louisiana proud in Hollywood.”

One user tweeted, “My @Twitter timeline is looking like an obit page today. Sad to say, we lost some #BlackGirlMagic today…”

Desselle Reid was probably most famous for her role as Mickey in the 1997 film “BAP*S,” in which she starred with Halle Berry.

Berry tweeted, “I’m in total shock… completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP@NatalieDesselle”

Cases of colon cancer have seen an increase in Black America. It is the third most common cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. and a rising cause of death in Black America.

Colon cancer recently claimed the life of Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the movie “Black Panther.” Boseman died Aug. 28, 2020 after a four-year battle.

New Black Panther Party Chairman Hashim Nzinga died from colon cancer Sept. 9. Nzinga worked closely with the late former Nation of Islam spokesman and Minister Khallid Muhammad.

