Fact Check: Can China’s Powerful DF-41 Nuclear Missile Level New York City On A Single Strike?

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Fact Check: Can China’s Powerful DF-41 Nuclear Missile Level New York City On A Single Strike?. In this photo, the Dong Feng 41 rolls past during a parade for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Dong Feng 41, or DF-41, is an intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles) _ China’s longest-range weapon _ that could reach the United States in 30 minutes. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

China debuted its Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) nuclear missile, among others, in celebration of the People Republic’s 70th anniversary in September. State media in the communist country have alleged the (DF-41) is capable of leveling “the whole New York City with a single strike.”

First introduced at a military parade in Beijing in September, the DF-41 is an intercontinental ballistic missile said to have the longest range of any in the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said they would maintain “peaceful development” as long as there was no threat to their sovereignty. He warned the opposite, however, would result in “crushed bodies and shattered bones,” Daily Mail reported.

Military analyst, Xi Yazhou echoed Jinping’s sentiment, saying “the world’s strongest strategic missile, threatening the United States” would stop America from feuding with China.

“The stronger the deterrence, the more likely it is to prevent the imperialists from taking risks,” Yazhou wrote in an op-ed on Sina, adding the DF-41 made experts “nervous” because “People are always more afraid of things that might actually kill them, right?”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

According to Chinese media, the DF-41 is supposed to be able to carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and be able to hit the United States within 30 minutes after launching.

While Yazhou noted there were stillimprovements that need to happed, he said “in the near future the Dongfeng-41 is my country’s first multi-warhead solid fuel mobile intercontinental missile that can threaten the entire territory of the United States.”

Experts have said the United States and Japan may be unable to counter China’s missiles if they live up to the hype.

“There is a possibility that if we do not acquire a more sophisticated ballistic missile defense system, it will become impossible for both the United States and Japan to respond,” Nihon University professor and retired major General Nozomu Yoshitomi told Reuters.

Sam Roggeveen is the director of the Sydney-based Lowy Institute’s International Security Program. He called China’s military and missile development “breathtaking.”

“The message is pretty blunt. It dramatically erodes the U.S. military edge is Asia, and over the long-term, America’s military primacy in Asia is clearly under threat,” Roggeveen said.