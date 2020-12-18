What Does The Data Say? The 10 Most Violent Police Departments In America

Written by Ann Brown

What Does The Data Say? The 10 Most Violent Police Departments In America Photo: Police officers surround Seattle City Hall, June 3, 2020, looking at protesters following the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

George Floyd’s May 25 murder at the hands of the Minneapolis police caught the world’s attention, triggering global protests and shining a light on violent police departments in the U.S.

Violence against Black men and women by white authorities is foundational to the U.S. and continues to influence its policing culture to this day, The Guardian reported.

This propensity for violence against Black people goes way back in U.S. history “Precursors to modern-day American police departments include violent slave patrols utilized in southern states before the civil war, then the legal enforcement of racist Black Codes, followed by Jim Crow laws.”

Violence by authorities against Black people continued generation after generation. Research shows that about 1,000 civilians are killed each year by U.S. law-enforcement officers. Black men are 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police during their lifetime, according a 2019 estimate from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the official journal of the National Academy of Sciences.

A 2015 study found that Black people who were fatally shot by police seemed to be twice as likely as white people to be unarmed.

“We have enough evidence that tells us that action needs to be taken,” said Justin Nix, a criminologist at the University of Nebraska Omaha, according to a Nature interview. “One thousand deaths a year does not have to be normal.”

Mapping Police Violence, a project to track killings by police, collected and analyzed data from police departments around the country. It ranked them according to which police departments are most and least likely to kill people. The data used was from January 2013 through December 2019.

Key findings include:

Black people were 38 percent of people killed by these 100 police departments despite being only 21 percent of the population in their jurisdictions.

47 percent of unarmed people killed by the 100 largest city police departments were Black. These departments killed unarmed Black people at a rate four times higher than unarmed white people.

From 2013 to 2019, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department killed 34 Black men and Oklahoma City Police Department killed 25 Black men. “This is an average rate of 7.0 per 100,000 Black male population in St. Louis and 8.5 per 100,000 Black male population in Oklahoma City — a higher rate than the 2018 US Murder Rate of 5.0 per 100,000,” Mapping Police Violence reported.

Here are the 10 most violent police departments in America.

10. Reno Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction (2018 Census): 242,633

Total people killed by police department: 14

Average annual rate of killings by police: 8.2

Black population: 6,141

Black people killed by police department: 3

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 69.8

Black people were killed at 18.1 times the rate of white people.

9. Kansas City Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 481,417

Total people killed by police department: 28

Average annual rate of killings by police: 8.3

Black population: 138,205

Black people killed by police department: 17

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 17.6

Black people were killed at 4.7 times the rate of white people.

8. Aurora Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 363,550

Total people killed by police department: 22

Average annual rate of killings by police: 8.6

Black population: 56,073

Black people killed by police department: 9

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 22.9

Black people were killed at 3.7 times the rate of white people.

7. Bakersfield Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 375,699

Total people killed by police department: 24

Average annual rate of killings by police: 9.1

Black population: 26,238

Black people killed by police department: 3

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 16.3

Black People were killed at 2.9 times the rate of white people.

6. Orlando Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 275,690

Total people killed by police department: 18

Average annual rate of killings by police: 9.3

Black population: 67,069

Black people killed by police department: 9

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 19.2

Black people were killed at 4.6 times the rate of white people.

5. Tulsa Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 402,223

Total people killed by police department: 27

Average annual rate of killings by police: 9.6

Black population: 60,509

Black people killed by police department: 7

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 16.5

Black people were killed at 1.8 times the rate of white people.

4. Phoenix Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 1,610,071

Total people killed by police department: 111

Average annual rate of killings by police: 9.8

Black population: 105,439

Black people killed by police department: 15

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 20.3

Black people were killed at 2.5 times the rate of white people.

3. Spokane Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 214,804

Total people killed by police department: 15

Average annual rate of killings by police:10.0

Black population: 4,474

Black people killed by police department: 1

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 31.9

Black people were killed at 3.6 times the rate of white people.

2. Oklahoma City Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 637,284

Total people killed by police department: 48

Average annual rate of killings by police:10.8

Black population: 91,853

Black people killed by police department: 24

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 37.3

Black people were killed at 6.4 times the rate of white people.

1. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Total population of jurisdiction: 311,273

Total people killed by police department: 40

Average annual rate of killings by police: 18.4

Black population: 145,696

Black people killed by police department: 36

Average annual rate of killings of Black people by police: 35.3

Black people were killed at 11.1 times the rate of white people.