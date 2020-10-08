Detectives: Psycho Killer Used Brown Makeup And Fake Beard To Look Black

Written by Ann Brown

Detectives: Psycho Killer Used Brown Makeup And Fake Beard To Look Black Photo: Andrew Beard Courtesy of Carrollton police/Photo: Alyssa Burkett, Facebook ﻿

A Texas man from Rowlett disguised himself as a Black man by using brown makeup to allegedly commit a murder and try get away with it. The ruse fooled eyewitnesses at the crime scene who described the suspect as a Black male.

Andrew Beard, 33, has been charged with murdering 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, in front of her workplace in Carrollton, Texas, on Oct. 2. Beard and Burkett were embroiled in a custody battle over their daughter, who was not at the scene and was not harmed, according to the police report.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Burkett on the front steps of the office with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds. Burkett was being treated by coworkers but she died at the scene, Star Local Media reported.

Witnesses who saw the side of the suspect’s face told police that the man appeared to be Black.

Beard, according to the Carrollton Police Department, used brown-colored makeup and a dark, prosthetic beard to disguise himself as a Black man — in essence, blackface.

“How many Black men were unjustly rounded up and harassed due to this crap?” We Rise @muhdee2009 tweeted.

“If history is any indication, every single one they laid their eyes on,” SendHimBackWhereHeCameFrom replied.

Kohmee Parrett #ADOS @kpjustb tweeted, “How many white men have gotten away with this?How many Black men are in prison right now because they “fit the description”?”

When officers executed a search warrant on Beard’s white Ford truck on Oct. 3, they found several trash bags. One contained two bottles of dark brown liquid foundation makeup as well as a dark-colored prosthetic beard. A Ziploc bag containing partially burned makeup wipes with brown residue on them was also found, Newsweek reported.

Beard surrendered to Carrollton police on Oct. 7. His bail has been set at $1 million.

If history is any indication, every single one they laid their eyes on. — SendHimBackWhereHeCameFrom (@sendhimbacknov3) October 7, 2020

This guy did blackface to avoid getting caught for his crime? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Aaron Brown (@abrout) October 7, 2020

When you think of how many crimes has been committed like this and the many many black men who are in prison because of these crimes! — Fan Of A Red & White London FC (@Arsenalking1977) October 7, 2020

I should be shocked but this sounds about white 🤠 pic.twitter.com/urCImNGNbc — cam (@nogramcam) October 7, 2020

They've been doing this since forever. — Becca R 🦋♍😷 (@acceber910) October 7, 2020

How many white men have gotten away with this?



How many Black men are in prison right now because they "fit the description"?https://t.co/WJvKlYgNEN — Kohmee Parrett 🇺🇸✊🏿👊🏿 #ADOS (@kpjustb) October 7, 2020

I'm sorry for your loss. If it helps at all, prison can be a very strange and unwelcoming place for idiots that do shit like that. — X.25 princess (@x25_princess) October 7, 2020