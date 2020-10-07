Popular Democrat Legal Scholar Laurence Tribe Accused Of Plagiarism

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Popular Democrat Legal Scholar Laurence Tribe Accused Of Plagiarism. In this photo, Tribe addresses the press outside the Supreme Court Tuesday Nov. 28, 2000 in Washington. Tribe said he had just filed documents with the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Kamenko Pajic)

Harvard University professor, attorney, constitutional law scholar and best-selling author Laurence Tribe is being accused of plagiarism – again.

Writer Anthony Oliveira said Tribe tweeted screenshots, showing Tribe copied one of his tweets verbatim on Oct. 3 without giving him any credit or denoting it wasn’t original.

“Students should not plagiarize otherwise they will end up being professors of law at harvard (sic) with millions of followers and book deals a dangerous lesson for us all,” Oliveira tweeted.

students should not plagiarize otherwise they will end up being professors of law at harvard with millions of followers and book deals a dangerous lesson for us all pic.twitter.com/6gduOC5WKM — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 3, 2020

He followed it up with a tweet that mentioned Harvard University’s reprimand of Tribe in 2005 for failing to give proper credit to author Henry J. Abraham for copying a 19-word passage in his 1985 book, “God Save This Honorable Court.”

Abraham’s book “Justices and Presidents” – which Tribe took the material from – was published in 1974. Tirbe mentioned Abraham in the bibliographic note, but not in the passage.

Harvard said Tribe’s error was “unintentional” according to an archived AP News report, but noted it was “a significant lapse in proper academic practice.”

Tribe himself said he was “gratified that the university’s inquiry found no basis for accusations of dishonesty or of intellectual theft.”

Oliveira, however, believes Tribe is intentionally up to is old tricks.

“Apparently @tribelaw is a serial plagiarist, and this habit extends beyond just tweets (thanks for the heads up, @BudrykZack). @Harvard has had to reprimand him for intellectual theft before,” Oliveira’s tweet said.

Apparently @tribelaw is a serial plagiarist, and this habit extends beyond just tweets (thanks for the heads up, @BudrykZack). @Harvard has had to reprimand him for intellectual theft before. https://t.co/fUtub0fKAD — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 4, 2020

Oliveira is a writer with over 81,000 followers on Twitter. However, Tribe has over a million followers and a lengthy career that includes serving as legal counsel for former U.S. Presidential Candidate Al Gore in the 2000 elections debacle.

Oliveira said he was alerted to the infringement by Zack Budryck, a fellow writer. Another user, identified as Erin on Twitter, said Tribe also plagiarized her ideas.

“Two years ago, L. Tribe plagiarized my legal research & ideas about how to hold a new election under the Constitution. It was blatant. I replied to his inaccurate & misleading tweets with my idea & research. He deleted those tweets & hours later presented the idea as his own.” she responded to Oliveira.

Two years ago, L. Tribe plagiarized my legal research & ideas about how to hold a new election under the Constitution. It was blatant. I replied to his inaccurate & misleading tweets with my idea & research. He deleted those tweets & hours later presented the idea as his own. — Erin wants a National #BadCopRegistry (@chargrille) October 4, 2020

Some users came to Tribe’s defense, while others criticized him.

“In fairness, Tribe in his prime probably wouldn’t have stolen this. You’re experiencing a diminshed version of Tribe — the petty Twitter celebrity version. Pretty sure stealing tweets is ok in that world,” user @LWHensler3 wrote.

“Incredible. The way plagiarists can’t help themselves no matter what the context is truly some kind of disease. He probably plagiarizes his partner’s grocery lists,” user @michelmcbride responded.