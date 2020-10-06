Hollywood Powerhouse Ava DuVernay Blocks Black Users On Twitter Who Suggest Black America Shouldn’t Cry Over Trump

Written by Ann Brown

Photo: Ava DuVernay on Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)/Photo: President Donald Trump at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2018, in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has been busy on Twitter lately, calling out people who wished death on Trump when it was announced he had contracted the coronavirus.

She even blocked a few people.

One tweeted, “Got blocked for this lmaoooooo how she find me I ain’t even say her name?”

Her blocking of Twitter users caused a stir.

“Ava really be blocking everybody. She such a ham ass nigga” Don’t Argue With Me If You Dont Have Any Citation tweeted.

“I am so disappointed in her” deanna @uglymovies tweeted. “I enjoy her work so much. But I’m tired of Hollywood liberals taking the high road and extending sympathy for someone who literally wants us dead. He would let ava die if he had the chance”

DuVernay responded, “Couple things. To all who tried to ridicule me for stating I don’t wish death upon anyone: 1) Feel free to spend your time/energy/spirit wishing for someone’s death. I won’t. 2) Rage, criticism, justice work can be expressed without soiling one’s soul, karma, mind.”

When the director of “When They See Us” took on Twitter, the social media giant tweeted clarification of its rules, saying, “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension.”

DuVernay called this “disingenuous,” The Source reported.

“Does this also go for Black and Brown women who have long been and continue to be harassed and threatened with assault and death on this platform or nah?” she tweeted. “I think no. Because I see those same accounts still up. Still causing harm. Your *anyone* is disingenuous”.

Now, DuVernay is going after Trump and one of his recent tweets. After Trump announced on Monday that he would be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was being treated, he tweeted “don’t be afraid of covid.”

This prompted DuVernay and other Hollywood stars to speak out, blasting Trump as “evil” and “reckless,” The Hill reported.

DuVernay tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of Covid” he dares say to those of us who have lost loved ones to Covid. This man is evil.”

Couple things. To all who tried to ridicule me for stating I don’t wish death upon anyone: 1) Feel free to spend your time/energy/spirit wishing for someone’s death. I won’t. 2) Rage, criticism, justice work can be expressed without soiling one’s soul, karma, mind. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 5, 2020

I am so disappointed in her. I enjoy her work so much. But I'm tired of Hollywood liberals taking the high road and extending sympathy for someone who literally wants us dead. He would let ava die if he had the chance — deanna (@uglymovies) October 4, 2020

Ava Duvernay blocked me. Yoooo. 💀 — Jael👑 (@FavGhostwriter) October 5, 2020

Ava really be blocking everybody. She such a ham ass nigga https://t.co/9oenOLbyMx — Don’t Argue With Me If You Dont Have Any Citations (@JamelTheCreator) October 6, 2020