Jesse Lee Peterson’s New Coon Attack On Black America: Breonna Taylor Got What She Deserved

Written by Ann Brown

Jesse Lee Peterson’s New Coon Attack On Black America: Breonna Taylor Got What She Deserved Photo: Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson is asked to leave the hall by Los Angeles Sheriffs, after Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to join the city in its economic boycott of Arizona over its SB 1070 law targeting illegal immigrants, on Jun 1, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)/Breonna Taylor image: Facebook

Conservative political commentator Jesse Lee Peterson is stirring up controversy again with his latest statement, tweeting that Breonna Taylor “got what she deserved.”

Peterson was responding to a tweet by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown showing a photo of Brown wearing a mask with Taylor’s name that read “It’s Friday. Say her name. #BreonnaTaylor.”

Peterson, who hosts the national radio show “The Jesse Lee Peterson Show” and “The Fallen State” TV web series, gave no explanation as to why he thinks this way, or any acknowledgment of yet another Black life lost at the hands of the police.

Peterson’s statement of course got major feedback on Twitter.

“Jessie have some empathy,” Cleveland Beard @ClevelandBeard1 tweeted. “We can all disagree on things but one day you will die also so hopefully in your time of dying people will comfort you and not mock you in your darkest hour.”

“What God are you serving?” Naturally_©️a®️onda @SheIsBeauty101 tweeted.

Daisy Slinger Peacenik @AbbaZabbaDoodle tweeted, “She deserved it because she was sleeping? I really do not follow your reasoning. Louisville PD out millions of dollars to not have to say they were wrong.”

Peterson, whose target is most often Black America, is used to the backlash.

He founded the Brotherhood Organization of a New Destiny, whose slogan is “Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man.”

In September, Peterson said that women belong at home raising kids, not on the Supreme Court. The remark came after President Donald Trump announced he had selected Amy Coney Barrett to replace the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench, Friendly Atheist reported.

He said of Barrett, “This woman supposedly have seven children, two of them adopted from another country, and they Black. But yeah, she does not stay home and raise the children.”

Peterson wasn’t finished. “Which tell me that this woman think that she’s above men, and that she is a man, and that she can go to work and raise children and be like a man. That’s not true. That’s literally not true. This woman is on an ego trip… and she’s no different than a liberal feminist. Just with a different name…But you’re gonna live to regret this because if she’s not decent enough to stay home and raise the man’s children, she’s not gonna think straight on the Court, believe me.”

Peterson has written books including “The Antidote: Healing America From the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood” and “Scam: How the Black Leadership Exploits Black America.”

This summer, he accused the late civil rights icon John Lewis of being “an evil man,” “a phony,” and “a race hustler.” Lewis died July 17.

Peterson ranted against Lewis after a TV tribute to the Congressman, The Hill reported. He said, “I can think of many words to call ex-Congressman John Lewis, Hero would not be one. Well, maybe he is a hero, because she (Oprah) is a daughter of Satan and he is a son of Satan, so maybe in that world, he’s a hero in that he pushed evil.”

He added, “Congressman John Lewis … did not do anything to earn becoming a (member of) Congress for so long. He didn’t make things better. He made them worse.”

