Jason Whitlock Canceled For Gossipin’ About The Loss of John Legend’s Baby

Written by Ann Brown

Jason Whitlock Cancelled For Gossipin’ About The Loss of John Legend’s Baby Photo: Chrissy Teigen/John Legend image– Instagram

Singer John Legend’s wife, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, is known for being a major social media influencer and for sharing her life online.

When the couple shared online that they had tragically lost a son due to pregnancy complications, to their followers it seemed normal. Some said it was inspiring and relatable. Others thought it was oversharing.

One of the latter was sports journalist Jason Whitlock. He tweeted, “I don’t understand this or social media. Who takes a picture of their deepest pain and then shares it with strangers? Do other women/parents want a reminder of their deepest pain, the loss of a child? Is everything just social media content? Help me understand. @ScoonTv”

Whitlock, a former columnist at the Kansas City Star, AOL Sports and Foxsports.com, is a sportswriter for Outkick the Coverage.

Michael Harriot shot back that Whitlock himself has done the same — basically canceling Whitlock. In 2013 Whitlock posted his father obituary. He tweet a reply to Whitlock: “You wanna know how hypocritical this nigga is? LITERALLY the only thing I ever liked that Jason Whitlock did was that one time he took his deepest pain and shared it with strangers. To be fair, maybe his Twitter account is set on “AutoCoon”

Harriot is a writer and podcaster. In 2013 he began hosting “The Black One” podcast.

Almost immediately after the loss of her third child, Teigen, 34, posted a black-and-white photograph on Twitter and Instagram of herself sitting on a hospital bed with her hands clasped in a prayer-like position, seemingly in tears. In another Instagram photo, she was holding her baby while in a hospital bed as Legend kissed her shoulder. Combined, she has 44 million followers on the platforms.

Teigen isn’t the only celebrity of late to speak out about pregnancy loss. Former first lady Michelle Obama, the singers Beyoncé and Celine Dion, and actresses Brooke Shields and Kirstie Alley have done so as well.

“Such disclosures have resonated with women across the United States, where pregnancy discrimination is widespread, and organizations that provide family-planning or abortion services are often targeted by conservative officials, and miscarriages are still largely spoken of in hushed tones,” The New York Times reported.

It is believed that Teigen was about halfway along in her pregnancy. Earlier this week on Instagram, it was reported that she was hospitalized because of excessive bleeding from her placenta.

“What nobody tells you is that miscarriage happens all the time, to more women than you’d ever guess, given the relative silence around it,” Obama wrote in “Becoming,” her 2018 memoir. “I learned this only after I mentioned that I’d miscarried to a couple of friends, who responded by heaping me with love and support and also their own miscarriage stories.”

Teigen and Legend have a daughter, Luna, 4, and a son, Miles, 2.

I don't understand this or social media. Who takes a picture of their deepest pain and then shares it with strangers? Do other women/parents want a reminder of their deepest pain, the loss of a child? Is everything just social media content? Help me understand. @ScoonTv https://t.co/LvRtZQjvXy — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 1, 2020

You wanna know how hypocritical this nigga is?



LITERALLY the only thing I ever liked that Jason Whitlock did was that one time he took his deepest pain and shared it with strangers.



To be fair, maybe his Twitter account is set on “AutoCoon” https://t.co/VFlRCo7XQU pic.twitter.com/ZYlQVpE7FP — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) October 1, 2020