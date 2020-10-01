Illinois Residents Can Grab Up To $400 Cash From Facebook Privacy Claim, Here Is The Link

Written by Dana Sanchez

Illinois Residents Can Grab Up To $400 Cash From Facebook Privacy Claim, Here Is The Link. Photo by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash

If you are a Facebook user in Illinois who created and stored a “face template” between June 7, 2011 and Aug. 19, 2020, you can apply for up to $400 as part of a $650 million class-action settlement over state privacy law violations.

In 2010, Facebook introduced tagging suggestions — a feature that may have used facial recognition technology to figure out whether a user’s friends were in photos.

The technology scanned the photo and if it detected a face, it would extract the biometric identifiers that make the face unique, such as the distance between the person’s eyes. It would then use that information and compare it against its database of user face templates to see if there was a match and if so, suggest tagging the matched person in the photo. Facebook stored this face template data on servers in nine data centers.

Facebook users in Illinois filed a class action, alleging that Facebook did not get written releases from them and retained the data without retention deletion schedules as required by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The Facebook Illinois Biometric Class Action Settlement is the largest data privacy class action settlement in history, according to the Data Dividend Project or DDP, the brainchild of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

DDP is a movement dedicated to taking back control of our personal data. “Our data is our property, and if we decide to share it with companies, we should get our fair share,” the DDP says. “DDP seeks to recover the money that was made off of your data and to give it back to you–plain and simple.”

Illinois law prohibits the collection of any biometric data, including facial images, without consent, WGNTV Chicago reported.

Multiple settlements have been reached with tech companies to compensate their users for exploiting users’ data and leaving their information unprotected

The deadline to file a claim in the lawsuit is Nov. 23.

Users will be notified of the settlement via email and on Facebook, according to court documents. To receive an award, apply by mail or at the website http://www.facebookbipaclassaction.com/.