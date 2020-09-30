Verve Scooters Founders Press On Despite Pandemic And Politics

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Philadelphia natives Kevin Thompson and Tykeem “Tak” Williams are going hard to make Black-owned scooter company, Verve Scooters, a success despite challenges. Photos provided by Thompson.

When Philadelphia native Kevin Thompson first came up with the idea to bring an eco-friendly, electronic scooter company to his hometown in 2018, he’d already been an entrepreneur for 15 years. He knew there were risks when launching a new venture, but he started Verve Scooters anyway.

Partnering with music executive Tykeem “Tak” Williams, Thompson saw an opportunity to not only fill a need for affordable transportation in his community, but also give returning citizens a chance to earn a living wage when they reenter society after incarceration.

They recruited Naim Statham to serve as the company’s COO and former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace became an investor. With Verve’s dockless scooters, they would help decrease traffic congestion in Philly and break into a market that has few Black owners.

Thompson said he was ready for the challenge and prepared to go hard to bring his vision to life. What he didn’t anticipate was a nearly year-long pandemic with no sure end date and the local politics he’d run into while trying to get Verve off the ground.

“It’s actually been very difficult. It’s been a very bumpy road, especially dealing with the whole bureaucracy of just Philadelphia itself and how the dynamic works in this city,” Thompson told Moguldom in an exclusive interview. “It’s a very complicated city so I thought that it would be a much more straightforward process … and also it’s been a challenge to raise capital for the company.”

Before Verve, Thompson had launched a community living space for people with special needs and opened a nail salon. He told Moguldom Verve hasn’t been his hardest venture.

Yet its significance to the culture at a moment in history when Black people are facing so many challenges is not lost on Thompson. He even chose the name intentionally.

“Exuberance for life, enthusiasm, that’s what the word Verve means,” Thompson said.

He shared how the covid-19 pandemic has affected Verve’s growth.

“It’s a double-edged sword, some good and some bad,” Thompson said. “Everyone slowed down so we were able to introduce articles and content on Instagram to get more visibility and get our platform noticed, so that was a good thing, but also the concern now is a lot of people that were interested in investing or thinking about investing, it’s a bit worrisome for them based on how the economy is so it’s a bittersweet type of thing.”

As people began to be informed of the steps necessary to combat the virus, Thompson said they found a way Verve could serve the community in a way they hadn’t thought of before.

“As we got closer to understanding what covid-19 was … with social distancing and all these different things that we could do to keep each other safe, then came the opportunity for this form of transportation to help with that,” Thompson said.

He and his team also ran into some local and statewide bureaucracy while launching Verve, Thompson said. According to Thompson, earlier this year Verve had 100 scooters ready to hit the city’s streets when they were told scooter sharing in the state was illegal. They hired a lobbyist, which Thompson said was making headway, but ended up not passing the legislation. They were then subjected to an RFP process that didn’t work out in their favor, Thompson said.

“It’s just been a nightmare in Philadelphia … it was such a horrible experience … and we knew this was going to happen,” Thompson said, adding eventually Verve was able to secure the option to use “sit-down” scooters that cost them lots more money to purchase. “It’s the way the city of Philadelphia works and its politics and it didn’t go well for us.”

Aaron Ritz is the transportation programs manager at Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability. He told The Philadelphia Inquirer Verve’s RFP application “wasn’t ready for prime time” and that there was a “lack of appetite” for a scooter-sharing program like Verve’s.

They persevered, however, and the new scooters are set to hit the streets in October or November. On a grand scale, Thompson said he wants Verve to work with big private companies like Tyler Perry Studios and – once they make a name for themselves in U.S. cities – enter international markets starting with West and Central Africa.

His ultimate vision: to make Verve a social entrepreneurship venture that helps build wealth and inspires future generations.

“A lot of these other industries that I entered, unfortunately, I was not able to hire family members like my brother, who was incarcerated for some period of time, so that’s what led me to get into an industry that could not only create generational wealth but also isn’t overly saturated. So you’re tacking two birds with one stone,” Thompson said.

He added that as a hybrid tech and transportation company, they want to use Verve to introduce younger Black people in their community to other successful career options.

“Tech is something you can literally change your life overnight with, so our ultimate goal is definitely to let younger people in the community see that,” Thompson said. “I know everybody thinks their way out is the NFL, the NBA or being a professional entertainer, but you could actually make a lot of money, if not more money, getting involved in tech; and I represent them. I look like them; I dress like them; I talk like them; so that’s important as well.”

It’s a sentiment Williams shares.

“We strive to give a better option for urban communities. To see the passion that we have being a Black-owned business, and what that means for everyone watching us, like the youth, is one of the reasons we are persevering for our families and our communities,” Williams told Moguldom in an emailed statement.

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, Thompson said they are not deterred. They are currently recruiting people to serve as chargers for their scooters that will soon hit the streets and will keep working to make Verve a success.

“The type of adversity that I’ve faced in my life, the type of adversity that my family has faced that I’ve had to assist them with, this is nowhere near in comparison,” Thompson said. “We’re not talking about life or death or prison, which are some of the things I’ve faced and my family has faced, so when I say complicated, we look at complicated as trying to figure out and understand an industry that you have no experience in. That’s a whole other issue that allows you to be more fearless and take more risks.”

Thompson doesn’t want his community or the culture to miss the moment.

“I feel like it’s a new day for the Black Diaspora to really show what we’re capable of. We’re such creative and talented people, making something out of nothing all the time and I feel this is our opportunity to start to create generational wealth for our families and bring that cycle of economic despair in our communities to an end,” Thompson said.

