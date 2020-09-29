Billionaire Steve Ballmer And GM Fire Doc Rivers As Clippers Basketball Coach

Written by Ann Brown

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers yells to his team during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP). Photo: LA Clippers owner Steve Balmer is pictured during a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)/

Doc Rivers is out as head coach of the NBA basketball team the Los Angeles Clippers. Billionaire and former Microsoft CEO Steven Anthony Ballmer, owner of the Clippers, is apparently behind the decision along with Clippers General Manager Michael Winger.

Doc Rivers, many feel, helped build the Clippers.

Ballmer was apparently “furious” after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 playoffs earlier this month. It was then that Ballmer decided he had to part ways with Rivers, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Sources close to the Clippers said that owner Steve Ballmer was understandably furious at the embarrassing finish, but making matters worse was the fact that it was a troubling trend for Rivers,” Clutch Points reported.

Going way back to 2003, Rivers’ Orlando Magic lost a 3-1 lead to Detroit in the first round. The same thing happened with the Clippers in 2015 with Rivers in charge. The team blew a 3-1 lead to Houston in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rivers, it seems, is the only coach in NBA history whose team blew multiple 3-1 playoff leads — and it has happened three times, Clutch Points reported.

On social media, some people applauded the decision to fire Rivers.

“We finally have a chance” jaye d @jayedrakemma tweeted.

“I mean he was a bad coach. His team didn’t have great chemistry or body language. They have tons of talent yet they just got offed by the Nuggets” Mr. Insider @MrInsider6 tweeted.

Others were disappointed and praised Rivers.

“Doc Rivers played a crucial role making Clippers what it is today. We came a very long way, and I hve the utmost respect for Coach Rivers for his time with the Clippers!!! He deserves recognition and respect!!!” Korean Americans for #BidenHarris2020 @LAPaytonY tweeted.

Rivers, 58, was cut after seven seasons and six postseason trips. According to the official release, Rivers and the Clippers reached a “mutual decision.” Inside sources say the decision surprised Rivers.

Rivers is credited with helping “legitimize the team from its wretched past,” The Los Angeles Times reported. He carried the franchise through the Donald Sterling scandal when the then-team owner made racist remarks that got him banned from the NBA for life. Rivers pulled the team through while he “reasserted himself as one of the NBA’s most passionate and trusted voices in the fights against racism and police brutality,” L.A. Times reported.

Rivers also holds franchise records for most games (564), wins (356), winning percentage (63.1), playoff games (59) and playoff wins (27).

“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Ballmer said in a statement. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”

“He deserved another season with the team re-build. I’ve never seen such irrational decision making in my life. Steve Balmer should sell this team and go live far away in the mountains somewhere,” @ArrashZ called out Ballmer in a tweet.

Rivers issued a statement on social media.

“Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise,” he wrote. “When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination and bring a championship to this organization. While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support.

“Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

