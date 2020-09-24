Democrats Switch Up And Prioritize In-Person Voting

Written by Ann Brown

Democrats Switch Up And Prioritize In-Person Voting. People cast their ballots on Oct. 27, 2018, ahead of the Nov. 6, general election at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

For weeks, the Democrats have been pushing mail-in voting. Now it seems like they have switched up and are prioritizing in-person voting.

Even though Democrats “are exponentially more likely to vote by mail than Republicans this year,” many party leaders are encouraging voters to physically take their mail-in ballots to a dropbox and to do so “early, really early,” Axios reported.

Why? There is growing fear that many mail-in votes and absentee votes will either be rejected or miscounted. In North Carolina, for example, “Black voters’ ballots are being rejected at more than four times the rate of white voters,” FiveThirtyEight reported. And, data shows that new, younger, Black voters are more likely to have their ballots rejected.

According to 2018 data, Black voters in North Carolina were more than twice as likely to have mail-in ballots rejected than those submitted by the state’s white voters — and rejection rates for 2020 show a similar pattern, according to a new analysis by ProPublica and WRAL News.

New data shows that as of Sept. 23, the rejection rate for mail-in ballots submitted by Black voters was about 3 percent, nearly three times as high as the rejection rate for white voters.

North Carolina is not only a swing state but Black voters are the largest racial group among Democratic voters. They make up 46 percent of party members.

As a safeguard, Democrats across the country are now encouraging in-person voting or dropping off ballots in person.

Black PAC — a political action committee focused on mobilizing and engaging with African American voters — has switched from exclusively educating voters on voting by mail to informing them about all available options. These include voting in person, absentee, early voting as well as voting on Election Day, ProPublica reported.

Collective PAC, which is the largest Black-led political action committee, is also pivoting. “We’re shifting away from making plans to vote by mail to voting early in person,” Quentin James, the group’s founder, told Axios.