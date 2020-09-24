Louisville Protesters Take Off And Start Bustin’ On The Police, 2 Officers Shot

Written by Ann Brown

Louisville Protesters Take Off And Start Bustin’ On The Police, 2 Officers Shot Photo: Louisville Metro Police Officers stand guard outside Churchill Downs as part of the “No Justice, No Derby Protest” on September 5, 2020, the day of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Two days ago, Louisville, Kentucky, issued a state of emergency in advance of the indictment announcement for the police involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Many wondered why the city was calling in major forces, and if officials were already predicting that citizens would be upset by the outcome.

Well, locals did erupt after it was announced that only one of the three cops involved in the botched raid on Taylor’s apartment that resulted in her death would be indicted. The charges were less than the Taylor family had hoped for.

In the ensuing protests, two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot and injured. It’s still not clear if the shooting was related to any protests, WKYT reported.

A 26-year-old suspect, Larynzo Johnson, has been arrested in the shooting of the two Louisville police officers. Johnson was charged with wanton endangerment — the same charge filed against the one indicted officer in Taylor’s shooting — and assault of a police officer, WLKY reported.

There were scuffles between police and protesters, ending in some arrests. “Several shots rang out as protesters in downtown Louisville tried to avoid police blockades, moving down an alleyway as officers lobbed pepper balls…People covered their ears, ran away and frantically looked for places to hide. Police with long guns swarmed the area, then officers in riot gear and military-style vehicles blocked off roadways,” AP reported.

One officer underwent surgery after being shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the thigh, ABC News reported.

“Both officers are currently undergoing treatment at University Hospital,” LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said at a news conference at about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 23. “One is alert and stable. One is undergoing surgery and is stable.”

Schroeder said he wasn’t releasing the names of the officers but added that “one person is in custody” for the shootings.

As word of the police shootings spread, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to Governor Andy Beshear and we are prepared to work together immediately upon request!”

Former Vice President Joe Biden also tweeted, “Even amidst the profound grief & anger today’s decision generated, violence is never & can never be the answer. Those who engage in it must be held accountable. Jill & I are keeping the officers shot tonight in Louisville in our prayers. We wish them both a swift & full recovery.”

Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for his part in the raid on Taylor’s home on March 13. He was fired from the department in June.

The FBI is now investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home on March 13.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” immediately marched through the streets.