Democrats, Jemele Hill And BET Criticized For Promoting Stripper ‘Booty To The Polls’

Written by Ann Brown

Journalist Jemele Hill has made headlines a number of times over sports controversies and now she’s making media waves again with a twerk video she released to help get out the vote.

A former ESPN personality and outspoken Democrat, Hill took to social media in conjunction with BET to drop a video of strippers twerking in the hopes of getting people’s attention and urging them to vote, Total Pro Sports reported.

The “Get Your Booty To The Poll” promo features several strippers pole dancing before they take center stage to talk about issues such as police brutality.

In her tweet posted with the video, Hill said, “Can’t wait for tomorrow’s episode of #StickToSports on @VICETV (10p). Our whole show is about voting. Our guests are @staceyabrams & @ilazer. Plus, we’ll discuss this new voting campaign, which is seeking to get more people to the polls —> https://getyourbootytothepoll.com.”

Needless to say, the video not only grabbed attention but also an immediate reaction on Twitter.

“This is the most insulting thing I’ve seen in a long time,” Marlon Watson ADOS @doritegrocery tweeted. ” And arent you suppose to be about respecting women. This is disrespectful to black people and black women. Smh. Shameful. They know who to employ dont they.”

But FreshPrinceofΩJersey @J_toness72 thought the video did just want it was supposed to do — grab your attention and make you listen to why the vote is important. He tweeted, “It was actually a creative way to get out an important message some of y’all acting fake mad like you were really upset to see some skin lol”.

Snuffles @InspctrEnsimoso tweeted, “This may not be FOR YOU but don’t be upset because a new kind of voting PSA reaches a demographic it normally would not. I’m a woman. I spent my fair share of time at strip clubs in ATL. These women have a voice and they are doing something good with it. Don’t hate. #RIPGoldClub”

Hill went too far, according to Jay Cook @AllMightyGuy. “Jemele was going all hard for people disrespecting jews but she is co-signing this disrespectful bs from the democrats to appeal to black americans they offer no real agenda but strippers, we are the only group that is treated with so much disrespect from our suppose party.”

This is the most insulting thing I've seen in a long time. And arent you suppose to be about respecting women. This is disrespectful to black people and black women. Smh. Shameful. They know who to employ dont they. — Marlon Watson 🇺🇸 ADOS (@doritegrocery) September 22, 2020

It was actually a creative way to get out an important message 🤷🏾‍♂️ some of y’all acting fake mad like you were really upset to see some skin lol 🥴😂 — FreshPrinceofΩJersey (@J_toness72) September 23, 2020

I was voting anyway but it got my attention. I hate it takes all these voting campaigns to get us to the polls. Black folks died for this right for us to vote!!! (This last sentence don’t have the power it use to have) SMH … GO VOTE!!! — Charles Berry (@cb1385) September 22, 2020

This may not be FOR YOU but don’t be upset because a new kind of voting PSA reaches a demographic it normally would not. I’m a woman. I spent my fair share of time at strip clubs in ATL. These women have a voice and they are doing something good with it. Don’t hate. #RIPGoldClub — Snuffles (@InspctrEnsimoso) September 22, 2020

Get their attention by any means necessary 😂😂 — Vikki Nicol (@calibornstar_37) September 22, 2020

Jemele was going all hard for people disrespecting jews but she is co-signing this disrespectful bs from the democrats to appeal to black americans they offer no real agenda but strippers, we are the only group that is treated with so much disrespect from our suppose party. — Jay Cook (@AllMightyGuy) September 23, 2020

Can anyone conceive of a political ad targeting White Male voters that featured strippers pole dancing?



Well how the hell did that become appropriate for Black Males



Insulting/patronizing/pandering BS



(From ‘Make Georgia Blue’ …) https://t.co/vLMi82Qzab — JudgeJoeBrown (@JudgeJoeBrownTV) September 23, 2020