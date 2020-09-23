Wells Fargo CEO: It’s Hard To Recruit And Find Good Black Talent

Written by Ann Brown

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., left, rubs elbows with Wells Fargo CEO and President Charles Scharf before he testifies during a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Many were shocked by the words of Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf during a Zoom meeting this year when he spoke about the banking giant’s diversity goals. Scharf admitted that the company had trouble reaching the goals and his reasons frustrated many Black people. According to Scharf, the goals couldn’t be met because of a lack of qualified minority talent, two meeting participants told Reuters anonymously.

Scharf made the same assertion in a company-wide memo on June 18 that announced the company‘s diversity initiatives amid nationwide protests following the death in police custody of George Floyd.

“While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from,” Scharf said in the memo, seen by Reuters.

Ken Bacon, a former mortgage industry executive, said he was “shocked and puzzled” by Scharf’s comments.

“There is an amazing amount of Black talent out there,” said Bacon, who is on the boards of Comcast Corp, Ally Financial Inc. and Welltower Inc. “If people say they can’t find the talent, they either aren’t looking hard enough or don’t want to find it.”

Not all of the Wells Fargo meeting attendees said they were offended. “The meeting was incredibly constructive… I walked away being incredibly surprised at how genuine and sincere he is,” said Alex David, president of the Black/African American Connection Team Member Network, CNBC reported.

Scharf has pledged to double the number of Black leaders over five years and has tied executive compensation to reaching diversity goals. Scharf also said he is requiring hiring managers to look at diverse candidates for high-paying roles that are vacant and ensure diversity on interview teams.

African Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population and 10 percent of new director appointments in 2019 on corporate boards in the Fortune 500, according to a 2020 report from executive recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles.

Black executives are still missing in corporate America’s corner offices. At the Russell 3000 companies — which include Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson — only 7.3 percent of the highest-paid executives at financial companies were racial or ethnic minorities, according to data from ISS ESG, an arm of the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services. While that number has risen in recent years, it’s still below the percentage of minority groups in the general U.S. population, NBC reported.

This isn’t the first time Wells Fargo faced questions about its diversity policies.

In August, it agreed to a $7.8 million settlement over back pay after being accused of hiring discrimination against more than 34,000 Black applicants who applied for an array of jobs at the bank, according to federal labor officials.

Wells Fargo made the deal with the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs to pay back wages and interest to settle claims of hiring discrimination, The Mercury News reported.

Wells Fargo also agreed to provide 580 affected applicants with job opportunities as tellers, personal bankers, customer sales and service representatives, and administrative support positions. In all, 34,193 Black applicants were discriminated against by Wells Fargo, according to the federal government.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

In 2012, the company had to dish out a whopping $175 million settlement in a discrimination lawsuit.

The settlement came after it was discovered through a government probe that independent brokers selling the company’s mortgages were discriminating against Black and Hispanic borrowers between 2004 and 2009, WNYC Studios reported. There were 34,000 cases in which the bank charged Black and Hispanic customers higher fees and rates than white customers with similar credit profiles.

The CEO of #WellsFargo says there’s no diversity because there’s a very limited pool of black talent to draw from! However there’s an unlimited pool of black people to steal from! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 23, 2020

https://twitter.com/BankBetterGuy/status/1308779064199581696