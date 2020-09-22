State Of Emergency Declared In Kentucky In Preparation For Breonna Taylor Indictment Decision

Written by Ann Brown

State Of Emergency Declared In Kentucky In Preparation For Breonna Taylor Indictment Decision Photo: Facebook

A state of emergency has been declared in Louisville, Kentucky, as the city braces for a grand jury decision on the fate of three police involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman and the May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Louisville acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder announced that days off and vacation requests for all Louisville Metro Police Department personnel were been canceled until further notice pending state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement on whether the cops involved in the March shooting will face criminal charges, The New York Post reported.

“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Response Plan, and collective bargaining agreements until further notice,” Schroeder said in a memo.

Twitter reacted to the announcement. Most respondents were skeptical of an indictment against the officers.

“So essentially they not going to indict or they will get off. America going to burn nationwide,” Stucc in the Grind @K_Turner02 tweeted.

Mr. Mo’Kelly @MrMokelly tweeted, “Louisville PD has announced a state of emergency in ADVANCE of the announcement in the #BreonnaTaylor investigation.That’s not good. They know the decision and are expecting the worst in response.”

The announcement is “For the protection of the officers when they walk out of court Scott free after murdering a sleeping female EMT. Without any chance to defend herself or protect herself while being shot 8 times,” Sandrah Wooten @wooten_sandrah tweeted.

City officials have already boarded up the windows of the federal courthouse in case of violence from the grand jury decision. No timetable has been released of when the decision will reached.

However, the Department of Homeland Security last week identified four buildings it classifies as high-risk targets in Louisville in the wake of civil backlash in connection with the decision. Those include the federal courthouse, the Romano L. Mazzoli Federal Building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office building and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, WDRB reported.

Three Louisville police officers — Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankinson and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly — face potential criminal charges in Taylor’s March 13 death during a botched, no-knock raid at her apartment. Hankinson was fired in June for “blindly” firing his weapon into Taylor’s apartment, according to findings of an investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Unit, Forbes reported. Mattingly and Cosgrove are currently under investigation as well as four other detectives.

The three officers fired 20 shots into her apartment. Taylor, was sleeping when the officers entered unannounced around 1 a.m. She was hit five times.

Earlier this month the city agreed to a $12 million settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family. It is one of the largest payouts to a Black person killed by police.

“This is not justice. This is bribery. Make arrests,” a Twitter user responded.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Taylor’s family, has asked for at minimum, second-degree manslaughter charges against the involved officers, Forbes reported.

“We are still demanding that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron bring charges immediately against the police officers that murdered Breonna Taylor,” Crump said.

