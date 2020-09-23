7 Things You Need To Know About Dr. Neely Fuller, Mentor Of Dr. Frances Cress Welsing

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Does the name Dr. Neely Fuller Jr. ring a bell? What about Dr. Frances Cress Welsing? Both intellectual giants, the former mentored the latter and is respected among scholars of racism and inequality. Here are 7 things you need to know about Dr. Neely Fuller Jr.

Outspoken advocate against racism and white supremacy

Born Oct. 6, 1929 at the height of the Great Depression, Fuller served in both the army and air force. During his time in service, the things he witnessed at home and abroad led him to begin studying white supremacy.

He has spent his life studying and explaining the world system of racism as well as offering insight into how it can be countered and replaced with a true system of justice in which everyone is treated fairly and those who need the most help get it.

“Racism has done more to promote non-justice than any other socio-material system known to have been produced or supported by the people of the known universe,” Fuller wrote on his website entitled Produce Justice.

“The fear, frustration, malice, and confusion caused by racism, retards or prevents all constructive activity between the people of the known universe,” he continued. “The only form of functional racism that exists among the people of the known universe is “white supremacy.”

Bestselling author and radio host

Fuller has authored three books over the course of his career. There is an original book and text book entitled “The United Independent Compensatory Code/System/Concept: A Counter- Racist Code” and a word guide of the same name that can be purchased separately.

Fuller also hosts a radio show, podcast and has a YouTube channel under the Produce Justice banner where he discusses his work and positions.

He believes there is no hope for Black-white relationships until racism is abolished

In a recorded interview, Fuller has said relationships between Black and white people could never work under a system of white supremacy.

“All of the arrangements between Black people, non-white people on this planet, in all areas of activity, 24-hours a day comes under the banner of, you might say, a tragic arrangement,” Fuller said. “And that breaks down into three categories: tacky, trashy, terroristic — and it doesn’t get any better than tacky. … You’re not gonna get anything better than that. You’re not going to get what we call a quality relationship ever under the system of racism. You can only get that quality relationship if you eliminate racism, meaning white supremacy and replace it with a better system.”

He believes racism and white supremacy are the underlying root cause of all social ills

One of Fuller’s most famous quotes is, “If you do not understand white supremacy – what it is and how it works – everything else that you understand will only confuse you.”

It is the premise much of his work is based on. On his website, Fuller said he has “been a long-time victim of and servant to racism (white supremacy) in all areas of activity,” like millions of others.

He added that his “experiences, observations, and/or studies” led him to believe several fundamental things including: “No major problem that exists between the people of the known universe can be eliminated until racism is eliminated.” He also believes, “As long as racism exists, anything said or done by people that is not intended to help eliminate racism and to help produce justice, is a waste of time and energy.”

Focuses on 9 areas of ‘people activity’ permeated by racism and white supremacy

Fuller believes racism and white supremacy operate across nine major areas of people activity, according to his website, Produce Justice. They include economics, education, entertainment, labor, law, politics, religion, sex and war/counter-war.

On his website, Fuller said most people’s problems stem from these areas. He explains it this way:

“The overall effect of this system of world government (correctly called ‘The System of White Supremacy’ and/or ‘Racism’) is to do great, non-just, and completely unnecessary harm to all so-called ‘non-white people’ in all of the aforementioned ‘The Nine Major Areas of (People) Activity’. If you are a victim of ‘The System of White Supremacy/Racism,’ it is constructively logical that you seek to know and understand exactly what White Supremacy is, and how it works, in all of ‘The Nine Major Areas of (People) Activity’ as they are presented and defined in the textbook(s) ‘The United-Independent Compensatory Code/System/Concept.’”

He mentored Dr. Frances Cress Welsing

Dr. Frances Cress Welsing was a well-respected psychiatrist whose work surrounding racism and white supremacy made her a polarizing figure among hip-hop artists and civil rights activists.

“I was looking for the answer to racism and I remember attending a Black Power Committee meeting,” Welsing recalled on her first time meeting Fuller in a clip on YouTube. “After the meeting, people were sitting in somebody’s apartment eating African food and a gentleman was on the other side of the room and … mind you I’m looking for further answers to racism, and I hear this gentleman (Neely Fuller) over there in the other corner saying racism is a system.”

The two went on to develop a mentor-mentee relationship.

He did not endorse the idea of Black supremacy

While Fuller is a major advocate for abolishing racism and white supremacy, he is against Black supremacy, believing both are destructive to humanity.

“If you say white supremacy, that means you don’t have anything such thing as Black supremacy. That’s impossible. It’s either one or the other and Black people shouldn’t aspire to be Black supremacists,” Fuller said. “That would be just the same old form of mistreatment, but it would be done in blackface. We should replace the system of white supremacy with a system of justice which means guaranteeing that no person is mistreated and guaranteeing the person that needs help the most gets the most constructive help.”