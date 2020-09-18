McDonald’s Facing Quarter Pounder Burger Shortages After Hip-Hop Artist Travis Scott Promotion

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

After a new promotion by hip-hop artist Travis Scott, McDonald’s is facing ingredient shortages for its signature quarter pounder burger. HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: Travis Scott performs during the second annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Trish Badger/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

After a new promotion by hip-hop artist Travis Scott, McDonald’s quarter pounder burger is in high demand. The popular fast-food chain is now experiencing a shortage of the ingredients needed to assemble its signature menu item, according to Reuters.

“We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible,” the restaurant said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ad shows an animated figurine of Scott telling the world about his preferred McDonald’s order. Dubbed “The Travis Scott Meal,” the artist’s go to features a quarter pounder combo with bacon and cheese, dipping his fries in barbecue sauce and a sprite.

It is a limited time promotion available through Oct. 4 priced at $6. The ad, which premiered Sept. 8, has been viewed over 3 million times on YouTube.

Scott also made an impromptu visit to a restaurant in Downey, California to kick off the promotion by ordering one of his meals. It ended up drawing a large crowd once fans found out he was there, which escalated into both Scott and the restaurant getting fined.

McDonald’s released a statement saying they followed safety protocols and covid-19 restrictions; but the fan turnout was not something they anticipated.

“While the restaurant was closed to the public, a group of fans got wind he was there and gathered outside. In true Cactus Jack fashion, Travis’s fans got involved and greeted him as he was going live on Instagram. After the small crowd grew and social distancing could no longer be observed, security safely escorted Travis from the restaurant and the crowd dispersed,” McDonald’s said in a statement to FOX Business.

In a memo to employees, McDonald’s warned of a potential supply shortage due to the meal’s popularity.

“We’ve created a program that’s so compelling to our customers that it’s stretching our world-class supply chain; and if demand continues at these levels, more restaurants will break supply,” the memo read, according to USA Today.

Because of its continued increase in demand, the meal will have to be ordered through McDonald’s App beginning Sept. 22. Despite the ingredient shortage, the chain said it is happy about the promotion’s success.

“With the launch of the Travis Scott Meal, we broke records across our social channels,” McDonald’s said in the memo. “Since then, the overwhelmingly positive response has continued, far exceeding even our highest expectations.”

The meal has received both positive and negative reviews from consumers.

