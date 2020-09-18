Queen Of The South: Top NOI MGT Captain Sharrieffah Muhammad Passes Away

Written by Ann Brown

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Queen Of The South: Top NOI Captain Sharrieffah Muhammad Passes Away Photo: https://new.finalcall.com/2020/09/15/honoring-a-saint-scholar-and-warrior-sister-sharrieffah-muhammad/

She’s been described as a saint and a warrior.

The Nation of Islam is mourning the loss of Sister Sharrieffah Muhammad, a top Nation of Islam captain of Muslim Girls Training.

Muhammad was laid to rest on Sept. 11 at Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Atlanta.

“The great work, life, legacy, and impact of Sister Captain Emeritus Sharrieffah Muhammad is immeasurable. She was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, Believer, soldier, servant, Muslim and a follower of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad under the leadership of Minister Farrakhan,” The Final Call wrote in her obituary.

Sharrieffah had been battling ongoing health challenges with her kidney and heart. She died on Sept. 8.

Naeemah Muhammad, the student national Muslim Girls Training and General Civilization Class captain of the Nation of Islam said, “I cannot thank Allah enough for the precious and invaluable gift that He gave us all in Sister Sharrieffah Muhammad. As the Student National MGT Captain, I am particularly grateful for the blessing of her life. Sister Sharrieffah Muhammad was to our Nation a beloved sister and a mighty soldier …Her profound work among us lives on and will impact our lives for many generations to come.”

Sharrieffah Muhammad was the sister of NOI Minister Jamil Muhammad.

She “embodied the balance between the expression of highly civilized femininity and intensely cultivated focus,” Jamil Muhammad said.

She was born Stephanie Lenora Ball in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a young child, she was involved in performing arts. She did ballet dancing, grew to love theater and acted in plays. She also loved to read and participated in pageants, was the captain of her high school cheerleading team, prom queen and performed with music legend James Brown.

Her son Joshua said, “My mother believed in the power of art and culture because it freed you to be who you are.”

She left home after graduating from high school to attend Wilberforce University, an HBCU, where she studied political science and liberal arts. During her early college years, her brother Jamil introduced her to Islam. When she was 18, she joined the Nation of Islam in 1979 in Washington, D.C. She married Student Minister Abdul Sharrieff Muhammad. They were married for 39 years.

Sharrieffah eventually became the National MGT Vanguard Captain and continued to be an ultimate trainer of women in Islam.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

She leaves behind her husband, her brother Jamil and former sister-in-law Jamilah Muhammad; six children (Joshua, Miriam, Naeemah, Rashaad, Valencia and William, Jr.); a host of grandchildren, family and friends, according to the Final Call.

In her last days she enjoyed spending time writing, acting in her son Joshua’s plays, spending time with her grandchildren, children, and family.

We are saddened by the loss of Sharrieffah Muhammad, our sister, soldier, fellow Believer & beloved wife of Student Southern Regional Min. Abdul Sharrieff Muhammad. We thank Allah for Sister Sharrieffah, her sacrifice & work in the cause of Allah. We soldier on in tribute to her. pic.twitter.com/S8FUzOhJsr — The Final Call News (@TheFinalCall) September 10, 2020

My condolences to her husband Bro Student Minister Abdul Sharrieff Muhammad, their children, and grandchildren, as well as her brother, Student Minister Jamil Muhammad.



Lou you and you will be missed. Thanks for being in life when I was the Vanguard Captn. Of Jacksonville, FL. — Look Whos Traveling Inc (@whos_inc) September 11, 2020