Warner Music Group Acquires HipHopDX, Claims It Won’t Influence Writing About Competitors And Own Artists

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Warner Music Group (WMG) has now added to its digital media holding by acquiring HipHopDX, promises to refrain from influencing editorial. Photo: HipHopDX Logo

After years of being a major player in the music industry, Warner Music Group (WMG) has also built an impressive digital media portfolio. The music giant has now added to its digital media holding by acquiring HipHopDX, reported Music Business Worldwide (MBW).

HipHopDX has millions of readers and followers across its social media platforms including 1.6 million followers on Facebook, 770,000 subscribers on YouTube, 660,000 followers on Twitter and almost 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Launched in 1999, HipHopDX has grown to be one of the most popular and influential media sites for hip-hop news. It has received award nominations and accolades for its coverage, including being nominated as the “Best Hip Hop Online Site” by BET and ranking number three on TheSource’s 2013 Digital Power 30 list.

According to MBW, Warner completed its purchase of the online media platform in April.

As a result, HipHopDX joins other brands like youth culture-focused UPROXX and social media influencer company IMGN. However, as with past media acquisitions, Warner said it doesn’t plan to influence the site’s editorial direction.

“HipHopDX continues to be led by Founder & CEO Sharath Cherian and his talented team,” a Warner spokesperson told MBW. “A stand-alone editorial entity with journalistic independence, the news site is being given investment to help grow its presence in additional countries.”

Readers aren’t so sure whether Warner will be able to keep its promise to allow the site to remain neutral, however. Some believe it won’t be able to resist skewing coverage of its own artists and competitors.

When one Twitter user requested thoughts on the acquisition, another responded they thought the purchase was “unethical.” Others noted the big moves the label has made recently.

