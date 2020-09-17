Presidential Candidate Kanye West Urinates On Grammy Award In Video, Many Call For An Intervention

Written by Ann Brown

Presidential Candidate Kanye West Urinates On Grammy Award In Video, Many Call For An Intervention Photo: Rapper Kanye West, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)/ twitter screenshot

Kanye West is expressing himself big time on social media.

He announced that he won’t drop any new music until he is released from his current contracts with Sony and Universal, KTVU reported.

To further make his point, the presidential candidate not only tweeted copies of his music contracts but also shared a video of himself urinating on his Grammy Award. It might be a first for social media.

While much of his rant may be brushed off as a bipolar episode, West’s fight is reminiscent of when music icon Prince was fighting the big labels for artists’ rights and ownership. Prince, as some may recall, went around with the word “slave” written across his face to protest how he and other artists were being treated by the music industry.

West has also spoken out about the records industry, his label, and the NBA.

Still, many are calling for a mental health intervention.

West tweeted more than 100 pages of copies of his record deals, XXL reported, starting with a tweet that read, “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

Twitter exploded with responses.

“Yoooo!This dude is BEYOND human intervention this far out. Tired of these meltdown episodes every 3 months. He’s beyond repair! Ye is just another loser. Let’s keep it moving. Not sure about anyone else. But my time is valuable!” Antonio tweeted @antoniodjtone.

Others seemed to appreciate the point West was making. Ethan Reid @EthanR116 tweeted, “You people really don’t understand what he is trying to symbolize here.. y’all asleep.”

West has compared the treatment of Black people by the record industry and the NBA to slavery. He tweeted, “I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

West also recently called out the white media for their treatment of R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Michael Jackson.

“Michael Jackson Bill Cosby aaaaand wait for it … R Kelly had documentaries made or were taken down by white media … there has never been a black media company that would take down a white celebrity,” he tweeted.

Twitter temporarily banned West — but not for the urination video — for violating its rules with a tweet of a journalist’s phone number.

