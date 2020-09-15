L.A. Activist Kevin Price: Shooting Attack On L.A. Cops May Be Start Of Wave Of Retribution

Written by Ann Brown

Los Angeles activist Kevin Price: Shooting attack on L.A. cops may be the start of a wave of retribution. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Los Angeles activist Kevin Price posted a YouTube video praising the recent shootings of two Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department officers as they sat in their parked patrol car, saying it was a time for “celebration.”

Price, who co-founded the South Los Angeles activist group the Africa Town Coalition, warned that the shootings may be the start of a wave of retribution against police.

“If this is a start of retribution, then it’s a very good start,” Price said in the clip.

Two L.A. police deputies were shot multiple times on Sept. 12 in what appears to be an unprovoked, close-range attack through the passenger window of their patrol car in Compton, The BBC reported. The names of the officers have not been released, but they were described as a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

The female officer was shot in the jaw and arms and was in a critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery while the male officer was hit in the forehead, arm, and hand and was described as alert, The BBC reported.

There is a manhunt for the culprit. L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the act “cowardly.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the gunman’s arrest and challenged LeBron James to match the reward money, Fox News reported.

“I know you care about law enforcement,” Villanueva said. “You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community.”

Price, who describes himself a Black Lives Matter activist, was with a group of protesters who tried to storm the hospital where the wounded police officers had been taken. According to Price, he wanted to get the “pigs.” He also referred to them as “two of America’s most notorious gang members.”

In a video Price posted about the protest at the hospital, he said, “We’re going to go up here and just check on these murderers right here and see what’s up.”

He added, “I’ve been depressed but this right here has lightened my heart because the sheriff’s department has murdered too many of our brothers and sisters…So if this is a start of retribution, then I think it’s a very good start.”

Price continued, “And for those who may not like the tone or how I come off…I get tired of seeing mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers sad as f*** because their family member has been dead, murdered by law enforcement,” The Daily Mail reported.

Protesters shouted anti-police slogans and blocked the emergency room entrance, The Independent reported.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” the .L.A County Sheriff’s department tweeted.

Price, considered a leader in Los Angeles community activism, has tried in the past to work with city officials to improve conditions in the community.

He and other Africa Town Coalition members met with Mayor Eric Garcetti several times to discuss the creation of a “cultural competency” workshop for L.A. business owners to teach them communication skills and historical context for specific communities, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The initiative was a response to a 2017 dispute at a Korean liquor store where a Korean stock boy threatened a Black patron with a stick. This led to months-long boycotts and protests in the area, The Daily Mail reported.

Garcetti and Price met several times but the effort fizzled out.