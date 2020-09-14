Top 10 Black-Owned Banks In 2020 Ranked By Assets

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Collectively, Black-owned banks have nearly $5 billion in assets. Here are the Top 10 Black-owned banks ranked by total assets.

Just like fighting for the value of Black lives isn’t new, neither are Black-owned banks. However, with unprecedented spotlight and support of the Black Lives Matter movement, banking Black is gaining more and more traction. Just last month it was announced two Black-owned banks were merging to increase their bandwidth and there are many companies joining the #BankBlack movement.

Defined as a bank with 51 percent or more Black-ownership that services marginalized communities, the number of Black-owned banks has decreased significantly. However, they are known to offer the Black community opportunities other major banks do not.

“I think banking with Black-owned banks is good because many of them give people a second chance who can’t get bank accounts with other banks,” personal finance consultant Dr. JeFreda R. Brown told The Simple Dollar. “Also, Black-owned banks offer the same services as other banks and credit unions.”

Liberty Bank and Trust – 1

Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Liberty Bank and Trust has branches in 17 branches in cities across Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas and Texas. Established in 1972, it is a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Liberty’s assets total $737,417 million according to their FDIC financial snapshot. They said they are “passionate about helping more people achieve more freedom.”

Website: www.libertybank.net I tis led by President and CEO Alden J. McDonald Jr.

OneUnited Bank – 2

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, OneUnited also has six branches in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, with an upcoming location in Compton, California. Established in 1982, it is a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and have been awarded the highest Bank Enterprise Award by the U.S. Department of Treasury 10 times, according to their website. OneUnited’s assets total $684,872 million according to their FDIC financial snapshot. On its website, the bank said it “understands we have to focus on money to improve the lives of our community” and is leading the official #BankBlack Challenge. It is led by husband and wife Chairman and CEO Kevin Cohee and President and CEO Teri Williams Cohee.

Website: www.oneunited.com

Carver Federal Savings Bank – 3

Headquartered in New York, New York, Carver has seven branches in its home state. Established in 1948, the bank is named after famous Black scientist, George Washington Carver. It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Carver’s assets total $670,942 million according to their FDIC financial snapshot. The bank provides financial aid, especially to the underserved Black communities, according to AfroTech. It is led by President and CEO Michael T. Pugh.

Website: www.carverbank.com

Industrial Bank – 4

Headquartered in Washington D.C., Industrial Bank has 10 branches in DC, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. It was originally established in 1913, but was reorganized by Jesse Mitchell in 1934, according to AfroTech. It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Industrial’s assets total $599,866 million according to their FDIC financial snapshot. According to AfroTech, one of its primary goals is to provide loans for low-and moderate-income African-American communities to improve their financial status. It is led by President and CEO Doyle Mitchell Jr.

Website: www.industrial-bank.com

Citizens Trust Bank – 5

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Citizens Trust has seven branches across Georgia and Alabama. Established in 1921, the bank was founded specifically to serve the black community in Atlanta. In 1947, it became a member of the Federal Reserve Bank and is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Citizens Trust’s assets total $506,374 million according to its FDIC financial snapshot. The bank focuses on providing different types of loans, such as business and real estate loans. According to AfroTech, they also offer an affordable housing program for the black community, especially to those who need down payment assistance.

Website: www.ctbconnect.com

Broadway Federal Bank – 6

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Broadway has three branches across its native state. Established in 1967, the bank was created to cater to Black consumers who were being ignored by big banks. The bank’s headquarters were burned in the 1992 riots that took place in the L.A. Riots after the Rodney King verdict, but they rebuilt. It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Broadway’s assets total $488,707 million according to their FDIC financial snapshot. It has a “continued its focus on serving low-to-moderate income communities, with a particular focus on lending for multi-family housing.” It is led by President and CEO Wayne-Kent Bradshaw. Broadway recently announced its merger with City First, another Black-owned bank.

Website: www.broadwayfederalbank.com

City First Bank of D.C. – 7

Headquartered in Washington, D.C. City First has one location in the D.C. Established in 1998, the bank was the outcome of a meeting held five years earlier in 1993 to address the economic toll centuries of discrimination had on Black neighborhoods. . It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). City First’s assets total $367,177 million according to its FDIC financials snapshot. It offers checking, savings and money market accounts and is focused on community development. It is led by President and CEO Brian E. Argett. As mentioned above, it is merging with Broadway Federal Bank.

Website: www.cityfirstbank.com

The Harbor Bank of Maryland – 8

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, The Harbor Bank has six branches across its native state. Established in 1982, it is the first community bank in the country to offer Investment Subsidiary called Harbor Financial Services. It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Harbor’s assets total $327,919 million according to its FDIC financials snapshot. The bank offers checking, savings, time deposits, credit cards, debit card, commercial real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. It is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Joseph Haskins Jr.

Website: www.theharborbank.com

Mechanics & Farmers Bank – 9

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Mechanics & Farmers has eight locations across its native state. Established in 1907, Mechanics & Farmers was founded by nine Black businessmen to serve their community. It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Mechanics & Farmers’ assets total $291,299 million according to its FDIC financials snapshot. I tis the second oldest black-owned bank in the country and is “committed to meeting the needs of a wide range of individuals and businesses within our markets, while providing unparalleled customer service with an above average return for our shareholders.” It is led by CEO James H. Sills.

Website: www.mfbonline.com

First Independence National Bank of Detroit – 10

Now doing business as First independence Bank, this bank is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with three locations across the state. Established in 1970, it is the only black-owned bank headquartered in Michigan. It is also a registered member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). First Independence’s assets total $282,000 million according to its FDIC financials snapshot. The bank’s vision is “to be a well-managed financial institution respected by customers, regulators and financial peers.” It plans to do so be implementing this mission everyday: “to be a beacon for capital accumulation for individuals and business entities by delivering financial services with an affinity for under-served and minority communities.” It is led by CEO Kenneth Kelly.

Website: www.firstindependence.com

Brown added why he believes consumers should bank with Black-owned banks. “Black-owned banks should be given a chance to grow and be a strong financial staple in the communities they serve. Also, Black-owned banks are a great option for anyone because they promote economic revitalization. Banking with Black-owned banks helps increase community development and economic development. This is why they need support from everyone,” Brown said.