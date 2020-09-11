David Banner: Many Black People Won’t Fight Back Because They Want To Be White

Written by Ann Brown

Hip-hop artist and activist David Banner said many Black people won’t fight back because they really want to be white. Photo: David Banner attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center on Jan. 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Hip-hop artist and activist David Banner has been venting about the nationwide protests against injustice, self-hatred within the Black community and calling out celebrities who have become the go-to spokespeople for Black America.

In a video posted on Twitter, Banner chastised Black people for kneeling as a form of protest, saying that one should never kneel in front of one’s “enemy.”

According to Banner, Black people have taken to this passive form of protest in lieu of aggressively attacking their oppressors because of self-hatred.

“Most Black people don’t like being Black, not only do they not like being Black, they want to be white. That’s the reason why we keep giving them motherf****ers passes,” he said.

Twitter users seemed to agree with him.

“Oh my goodness I thought I was the only one that had that view bro I salute you” magdalene edwards tweeted.

“I’m not a fan of David Banner’s but I can’t deny the fact that he is speaking the absolute truth. The enemy gets no mercy, especially during times of war” I Am My Brother’s & Sister’s Keeper tweeted.

Born Lavell William Crump, Banner is a Mississippi native. He graduated from Southern University, where he was the Student Government Association president. He studied for his master’s degree at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore before dropping out to pursue a career in music, The Gramblinite reported.

An artist, record producer, activist and philanthropist, Banner has hit songs including “Like a Pimp,” “Get Like Me,” and “Play.”

Banner has long spoken of the need for Black people to put themselves first. In 2019 he gave a keynote address at Heartland Community College’s Astroth Community Education Center in Illinois during Normal’s first racial equity summit.

During the speech, he said, “Marcus Garvey said he doesn’t have a problem with white people’s racism…White people are supposed to take care of their kids first. The problem…is the lack of Black people’s racism. Black people jump to everybody’s causes but their own.

“You are going to have to take care of you,” Banner said, as reported by The Pantagraph.

ABANNERVISION–Porch Talk pt. 2



