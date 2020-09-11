Kevin Hart Is Hosting Relaunch Of Jerry Lewis’ Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon

The Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon is making a comeback!

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has announced the relaunch of it’s legendary Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon. The legendary telethon is now being hosted by comedian/entrepreneur Kevin Hart and has been rebranded as The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour special will air globally on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 8:00 pm ET and will support the essential work of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Kevin Hart’s Help From the Hart Charity.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward. I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together,” Kevin Hart said in a written statement. “I can’t wait to have an incredible night for two critically important causes that are in urgent need of funding and hope.”

The event will bring celebrities like Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jillian Mercado, and more together for a purposeful cause. The telethon will be a star-studded evening of comedy and musical performances, utilizing modern technologies for interactive gaming components, as well as give viewers a look at the work of both organizations through exclusive profiles on families, research, and care.

“For decades Jerry Lewis brought the world together through the historic Labor Day telethon, establishing an incredible foundation of help and hope for MDA and the families we serve,” said MDA President and CEO Lynn O’Connor Vos. “The telethon was instrumental in raising awareness and donations that today have been directly linked to the development of life-changing therapies for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Kevin Hart and the Help From the Hart organization are the perfect match for MDA to bring the magic and power of the telethon into a new era of giving, and to bring the remarkable stories of strength of MDA families into the hearts and homes of people across the country,” she continued.

“As MDA’s National Ambassador I am excited to be a part of such a fun event alongside Kevin Hart to support MDA as they work to help find a cure for my disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and other neuromuscular diseases,” said 11-yar-old Ethan LyBrand, MDA’s 2020-21 National Ambassador.

