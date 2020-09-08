St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Will Give 150 Families In Need $500 A Month In Guaranteed Income Pilot

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued an executive order to give 150 families in need $500 a month through a guaranteed basic income pilot. In this photo, Carter, left, accompanied by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, right, speaks during a Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has issued an executive order that will give 150 families in need $500 a month through a guaranteed basic income pilot. Carter announced the program Thursday, Sept. 3 at a press conference, reported Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Carter made the decision due to a “series of compound crises” including poverty that has been further exacerbated by covid-19.

“More than ever before, this economic crisis has pushed families into crisis, struggling to maintain basic necessities for their children,” Carter said in a statement. “This demonstration pilot is an exciting new approach to support our most vulnerable families while helping build the case for permanent guaranteed income programs at state and federal levels.”

Officially titled the “People’s Prosperity Pilot, Saint Paul’s Guaranteed Income Demonstration Program,” the pilot will last for 18 months. In a city with over 315,000 residents, Carter said 70,000 have applied for unemployment since the dawn of the pandemic.

“We have more families right now that are experiencing homelessness, more families that are out of work, more families that are struggling to feed their children,” Carter said. “If our budget does not reflect our values, they’re not our values.”

Carter is a member of Mayors For A Guaranteed Income, a network of mayors from across the country working to get implement monthly cash payments to low-income families as a policy to mitigate poverty and achieve wealth and income inequality. Some of its ideals stem from Dr. Martin Luther King’s anti-poverty program.

Carter and his peers in the network are the latest in a growing number of politicians proposing universal basic income (UBI) policies. A similar program was passed in Stockton, California last year.

Former president Barack Obama, Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders and others have also come out in favor of UBI before.

“It’s not just money that a job provides,” Obama said in a portion of his speech devoted to economic policy. “It provides dignity and structure and a sense of place and a sense of purpose. So we’re gonna have to consider new ways of thinking about these problems, like a universal income.”

Carter also said the increase in crime across the country could be tied to families being ender economic duress.

“What’s changed in our country right now, what’s changed so drastically in 2020, in such a way that cities across our country experience an uptick in violent crime all at the same time, if we were to troubleshoot that, what’s changed is not a number of police officers, what’s changed drastically is an amount of desperation,” Carter said

