Michael Jordan Takes Equity Stake in DraftKings, Board Seat

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in fantasy sports company DraftKings in exchange for his advisement. In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. Jordan is donating $7 million to at-risk communities in Charlotte to launch two medical clinics in troubled areas of the city. It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NBA legend Michael Jordan is still making major plays years after retiring from the court. The billionaire sports icon is taking an equity stake in fantasy sports company DraftKings in exchange for his advisement, the Financial Times reported.

Jordan – who owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets – will serve as a special advisor that “will provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives,” according to a press release.

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins said. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

DraftKings hosts fantasy sports contests from the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA), NASCAR, Canadian Football League (CFL), Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), the Premiere and UEFA soccer leagues and tennis. Users can also bet on the fantasy sports.

The company went public in April after and its sports book is available in 10 states, the Times reported.

Jordan’s latest moves come after his last NBA season with the Chicago bulls was highlighted in “The Last Dance” docuseries. Chatter intensified on why his GOAT status was undebatable.

He, along with fellow NBA owners Ted Leonsis and Mark Cuban also invested in international sports data company Sportsradar, reported ESPN.

“NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” an NBA spokesperson told ESPN in an email.

Jordan, 57, has been known to be a gambler. In an interview in The Last Dance Jordan said he never did anything illegal.

“I never bet on games,” Jordan said. “I only bet on myself, and that was golf. Do I like to play blackjack? Yeah, I like playing blackjack. There’s no laws with that. The league did call me and asked questions about it. And I told them exactly what was happening.”

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in American fantasy sports outfit DraftKings, joining the company's board as a special adviser https://t.co/K2r9jquJdd — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 2, 2020