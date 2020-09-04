Former Sheriff David Clarke: Here Is How To Kill Kenosha Protestors And Get Away With It

Written by Ann Brown

MAGA supporter former Sheriff David Clarke explains how you can kill Kenosha protestors and get away with it. Photo: David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wis., speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016, file p. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Outspoken anti-Black Lives Matter MAGA supporter David Clarke decided to give a blueprint to white supremacists on how to get away with killing people protesting against racial injustice.

Clarke served as sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin from 2002 to 2017. He went on to become a conservative media personality and political commentator. Recently, he did interviews in which he encouraged more people to be like Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

You have to “have a plan” to legally justify shooting protesters, Clarke said said. “You don’t need permission from the police.”

During an interview with “The Mark Belling Show,” Clarke called out the government for inaction over the protesters.

“The question is when is government going to do something? Inaction is not a plan,” said. “You know what happens with inaction? People take the law into their own hands. Government is leaving them no choice. No choice. I don’t advocate for some of the stuff that’s starting to happen, but I am certainly done — I am through with condemning it. I’m done with that.”

Clarke went on to tell people to take the matter into their own hands. “I’m just telling people, ‘Hey, you’re on your own.’ Think about it, have a plan. Act reasonably. You have to act reasonably. Then you’re going to have to articulate what you did afterwards. But you can’t have government officials and law enforcement executives telling people, ‘Do not take the law into your own hands,’” Clarke said, according to a Media Matters report.

During another interview, this one with “The Vicki McKenna Show,” Clarke called the protesters “subhumans.”

Conservative talk show host McKenna praised Rittenhouse, who has been charged with double homicide and assorted felonies. Clarke agreed that Rittenhouse was a hero to conservatives, Wonkette reported.

Clarke is used to controversy. In 2018, he was linked to indicted Russian spy Maria Butina. Clarke went on a six-day organized trip to Russia in 2015 and a group founded by Butina footed the bill for his expenses. That same year, Twitter suspended Clarke’s account after he advocated violence against the media.

“At some point, law enforcement is going to have to put their foot down and respond in kind to these assaults, this looting, this rioting, to quell these riots,” Clarke said.

Clarke blamed the police for Rittenhouse’s shooting of two people.

“Then you get to this automatic default of rioting. Now, I understand for the police in the early stages of this thing, it’s chaos. It’s pandemonium. I get that, but I’ll tell you what: From that night forward, I am tired of seeing these subhumans be allowed to destroy property, whether it’s government property — those are publicly owned assets paid for by the taxpayers.”

According to Clarke, law enforcement isn’t doing its job.

He complained, “I am tired of seeing officers injured with tepid response in reply. I am done with that. I have had it. I support law enforcement, you know that. The leadership, not so much because I think it’s failing, but at some point — at some point, law enforcement is going to have to put their foot down and respond in kind to these assaults, this looting, this rioting, to quell these riots.”