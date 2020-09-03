Attorneys For Dijon Kizzee Family Say He Was Shot At 15 Times In L.A. For Bicycle Code Violation

Written by Ann Brown

Attorneys for Dijon Kizzee’s family say the 29-year-old was shot at 15 times in L.A. after police stopped him for a bicycle code violation. Photo: Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

New surveillance video footage shows how Dijon Kizzee was shot by police on Aug. 31 in South Los Angeles as they tried to stop him after finding him “in violation of vehicle codes” while riding his bicycle.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump posted the video obtained from a security camera at a home near where 29-year-old Kizzee was shot multiple times and killed on the spot, TMZ reported.

Kizzee fled when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop him. It escalated into a physical confrontation between Kizzee and at least one deputy.

During the struggle, some items Kizzee was carrying in his jacket fell on the ground — one of which the police claim was a handgun. Kizzee broke free and tried to flee. Officers fired multiple rounds and took him down. They shot 15 rounds at Kizzee.

Officials said Kizzee “made a motion toward” the gun and that was why they opened fire, killing him.

But a second video reviewed by The Los Angeles Times showed Kizzee walking away from deputies moments before they shot him. That same video then shows deputies with guns drawn over Kizzee’s body.

A third video from the front door camera at a nearby resident’s home recorded sounds of 15 gunshots over a 10-second period. The video, however, did not show the actual shooting.

Crump and activists opposed to police brutality claim that the police were not in danger since Kizzee was fleeing and unarmed at that point. They are demanding that Sheriff Alex Villanueva release the names of the deputies who fired the shots and arrest them.

“Dijon Kizzee did not deserve to be executed like this in cold blood, as he was running away,” said Crump, who also represents the family of George Floyd, killed by police in Minneapolis, and Jacob Blake, paralyzed after getting shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis.

Kizzee was shot in the back while visibly unarmed and moving away without any commands or verbal warning, according to attorney Dale Galipo.

“Another reckless, unnecessary shooting of a person of color,” Galipo told the L.A. TImes. “One has to wonder: How long is this gonna go on? And why is it continuing to go on, day after day, week after week? How many families are watching right now concerned that their children, their loved ones are gonna be the next victims?”

Kizzee’s death has come under scrutiny and triggered protests.

This NEW unobstructed video shows LASD fatally shooting Dijon Kizzee in the back as he ran away from police. #JusticeForDijonKizzee pic.twitter.com/cI4mrvyqGt — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 2, 2020