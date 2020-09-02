Trump Denies He Had A Stroke But Pictures Of Crooked Leg Raise Suspicions

Written by Dana Sanchez

Trump denies he had a stroke or a series of mini-strokes but pictures and video of POTUS dragging his leg raise suspicions. Trump blames the mini-stroke report on fake news. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump denied on Tuesday that he made an emergency hospital visit in November for “a series of mini-strokes” after a new book claimed that Mike Pence was on standby in case the president had to be anesthetized during the incident, Politico reported.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley issued a statement of denial on Tuesday saying Trump asked him to. “I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies,” the statement said.

For POTUS, health is a source of strength or weakness — a sensitive topic when it involves him, and a weapon when it involves attacking opponent Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Trump railed against the mini-stroke report, blaming it on fake news.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The president lashed out at conservative commentator Matt Drudge for a headline posted Tuesday in the Drudge Report saying Trump denied that he’d been rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center in November for a mini-stroke.

The front page of the Drudge Report on Sept. 1 featured photos of Trump with a crooked leg, raising suspicions that he was having health and balance issues.

A second Drudge Report headline linked to a July 28 video in which Trump appeared to be dragging his right foot while visiting a lab in North Carolina. Raw Story covered the video at the time in a story noting the speculation of Trump’s health.

Screengrab of the Drudge Report, Sept. 1, 2020.

Trump and his campaign on Tuesday accused Drudge and commentator Joe Lockhart of spreading rumors about the mini-strokes.

“Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now,” the president tweeted on Tuesday. “Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly.”

CNN fact-checked that and reporter Oliver Darcy noted that Trump had lied about Drudge’s stance in 2016.

“Fact check: @DRUDGE strongly supported Trump in 2016, not only in the general but also in the Republican primaries,” Darcy tweeted. “And the last time Trump knocked Drudge’s web traffic, Drudge went on record & told me his site was actually experiencing record traffic.”

“You’ll remember that @DRUDGE was so pro-Trump in the 2016 primaries that @tedcruz actually called it an “attack site for the Donald Trump campaign,” Darcy continued.

In his statement, the White House physician said, “The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the presidency.”

Pence dodged the question when asked by Fox News whether he had been placed on standby during the president’s hospital visit in November, Politico reported.

According to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, White House staff were told to put Pence on standby “to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.”

Pence didn’t directly deny the account in Schmidt’s book, saying Trump was in “remarkable, good health” and that as vice president he is “always on standby.” Schmidt did not specifically say that Trump had suffered from a series of small strokes, The Hill reported.

The White House said at the time that Trump had undergone portions of his annual physical exam in November when he had free time, but offered few other details.

This isn’t the first time Trump has gone into defense mode over the state of his health.

He spent a lot of time defending an incident at West Point where he appeared to struggle to raise a glass of water to his mouth and later appeared to have difficulty walking down a ramp, The Hill reported.

Twitter user Kyle Griffin asked, “Why is Trump denying something that wasn’t reported, that he had a series of mini strokes?”

Twitter user Rick Wilson attempted to translate POTUS’s denial using his “Trumplator.”

“TRUMP: ‘A series of mini-strokes did not send me to the hospital.’ TRUMPLATOR: “A series of mini-strokes sent Trump to the hospital.”

