Written by Ann Brown

Hip-hop artist 50 Cent says cancel culture’s biggest target is heterosexual men, in order to make them appear inferior. Photo: Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the world premiere of the Starz television series “Power” final season at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Are straight men the main targets of cancel culture? Well, hip-hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson thinks so and he claims it’s done to label heterosexual men as inferior.

Jackson says he doesn’t buy into the mentality of orchestrating campaigns against others. It comes down to “saying something about someone who chooses something different,” he said.

In an interview with Variety, Jackson claimed that the biggest target of cancel culture “is heterosexual males in general.”

“I think it’s so unfair, too, to the people that are canceled,” he said. “Some of them have worked all their lives to position themselves the way they are, and you’re saying that one thing you said that someone didn’t like (results in being canceled).

“We’re talking about people who have organizations,” he said, according to The Blaze.

“You a heterosexual male? Traditional choices? You like women?” he asked. “If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up that start sending things around to get signatures and stuff.”

Jackson then questioned, “As a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to tap signatures based on your feelings? There’s no one. There’s no organization.”

“There’s certain demographics that have been conditioned, because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earlier stages,” he said. “They were once inferior, now they’re superior, because we have no organization.

Cancel culture can be “so unfair” when people in the entertainment industry receive backlash, Jackson said.

“I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion,” he said. “You gotta do something extremely bad to be canceled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are.”

But Jackson suggests he’s immune, regardless of what he does or says.

Why? Because “hip-hop culture loves things that are damaged. It loves people who are already broken from experience.” A rapper won’t get canceled unless he does “something extremely bad” like “go to jail” or “shoot a girl,” Jackson said, apparently referring to hip-hop artist Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in July, The Independent reported.

Is Jackson right? A recent lineup of some canceled Black people shows men and women relatively even. Our unscientifically compiled list includes Oprah and Gayle King, canceled for alleged lack of support for Black men. There’s also Erykah Badu, who got dropped over the coals for defending R. Kelly and claiming rape victims might have encouraged the crime if they were wearing short skirts. Azealia Banks got canceled for, well, always being the “problem” child of hip hop.

Many of the men on the list got canceled over sex scandals: Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons.

Kanye West has also been canceled and he seems to know why. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kanye said, “I’m canceled. I’m canceled because I didn’t cancel Trump,” he said.

Hip hop artist Kodak Black “lived life like he was trying to get canceled,” American Urban Radio Networks reported. “Disrespectful comments about dark-skinned women, numerous legal issues, and IG Live stories that at times could be confused with PornHUB, it was clear that the Florida rapper gave no f***s.”

But what also put Kodak on the outs was his instagramming about his professed sexual desires for actress Lauren London, even though London’s long-term partner, Nipsey Hussle, has just been murdered.

Jussie Smollett, who is openly gay, got canceled after authorities said he lied about being the victim of a racial hate crime.