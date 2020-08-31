Made By Juvie: New Orleans Hip-Hop Legend Juvenile Plans To Turn Covid-19 Hobby Into Furniture-Making Enterprise

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Hip-Hop legend Juvenile has taken to building custom furniture during Covid-19 and now he plans to turn it into a business. In this Jan. 27, 2006 file photo rapper Juvenile poses while waiting to appear on the “Sucker Free Sunday” show on MTV2 in New York.(AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

Many people have been picking up new hobbies to try and stay sane during the Covid-19 quarantine and hip-hop legend Juvenile is no different. The NOLA-born MC has taken to building custom furniture and appliances. He’s been getting such good feedback, he plans to turn it into a business, Rolling Stone reported.

The name of his new furniture and appliance company: Made By Juvie. He plans to launch a website where customers can purchase from his line soon.

With pieces ranging from tables, chairs and cabinets to spaceship lamps and liquor dispensers, the former Hot Boy is on a roll. Some of his Instagram followers are rushing him to open for business.

“Bruh! People will pay money for stuff like this. Dont sleep on this. Turn it into a brand Juvie,” user @lionelofjudah commented on Instagram under a photo of one of Juvenile’s spaceship lamps. User @carbae1990 cosigned replying, “period I’d definitely put this in my shop.” Jason Geter asked, “How can I buy[?]”

According to Juvenile, 45, his stepfather is a carpenter and started teaching him to build things as a kid. His interest was revived after his wife told him about some things she wanted added to her clothing store.

“What triggered this back off with me was my wife wanted some things done in a clothing store that she owns. It’s called Hear Say by Shadonna. She wanted some racks made with the pipe. And I’m like, “I really don’t know what you’re talking about,” and she showed me some pictures. I looked at it. I was like, “I could do that. That’s nothing.” Then I started doing it. One thing led from that to me building furniture,” Juvenile told Rolling Stone.

The voice behind the classic anthem “Back That Azz Up,” Juvenile said he gets his inspiration and materials from a variety of places. Before hitting it big as a rapper, Juvenile was a barber and he also said he’s a gifted visual artist. Creativity comes naturally to him so he usually likes to freestyle designs for his creations he said.

Since he is not familiar with upholstery, Juvenile said he plans to work with “one of the best upholsterers ever” to bring his visions for sofas and other pieces that require that skillset to life.

Like his rap career, Juvenile wants his furniture and appliance line to be unique. Making something out of nothing has been therapeutic for him during the pandemic.

“It’s so great to start from nothing and have a tool in your hand. Look at my toolset. I’m rolling around with that. I’m starting from that, and I’m making stuff. To me there’s just no valuing that,” Juvenile said. “And to make something that’s going to be here for years after I’m gone… I can’t even explain it. It’s like music. It’s the same to me. It’s no different than making music.”

