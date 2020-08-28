Former NFL Player Brandon Marshall Was Moving Into His New Florida Home. Security Called The Police

Written by Dana Sanchez

Former NFL player Brandon Marshall was moving into his new home in Weston, Florida. Security called the police. Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall during a game against the Buffalo Bills in Chicago, Sept. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall posted a video on social media Thursday showing security guards calling the police on him because his name was not listed at the entrance to the gated community when he was attempting to move into his new home in Weston, Florida.

“This is the problem! This is the problem!” Marshall said in the video as his children watched from the car. “I come here, you feel uncomfortable. My first day, moving into my new house, because my name’s not on a list, you call the cops. Now you call the cops.”

Marshall played 13 seasons and 179 NFL games for the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks and a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints, Newsweek reported.

“His net worth is an estimated $18M,” Rex Chapman tweeted in a post that included video footage of the incident.

On the video, one of the security officers can be heard saying, “I’m just trying to do my job.”

Marshall replied, “There was no threat for you to call the cops. This is what we’re seeing every single day. This is what we’re seeing every single day. I got two kids in the car right now.”

The 36-year-old athlete has lived in Weston since 2012, WSVN-TV reported. His new home is in the Botaniko Weston development, Miami New Times reported.

Weston is 82 percent white and has come under recent scrutiny for its hostility toward Black Lives Matter Weston organizers. Earlier in August, an online civic group that fought against development there rebranded itself as an anti-Black Lives Matter group. The group shares racist memes and railed against protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to Miami New Times.

An hour after he posted the video Thursday on Instagram, Marshall posted another video urging his followers to vote for social change, Newseeek reported.

“I’ve been watching and processing the same injustice and unrest as you all the last few months. We have experienced this pain our entire life. The awareness and conversations being started by protests are great, but it can’t end there,” Marshall wrote.

“I’m tired of talking that leads to nowhere,” he continued. “The path toward real change flows through the ballot box. The power belongs in the people’s hands. I’m not telling you to vote or who to vote for. I’m reminding you that you CAN vote. It is your RIGHT to have your voice heard.”

