Chicago Bears Brian Urlacher: NBA Players Are Crybabies, Jacob Blake Getting Shot 7 Times Was Justified

Written by Dana Sanchez

Chicago Bears Brian Urlacher: NBA players are crybabies, Jacob Blake getting shot seven times was justified. Injured Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher shares a laugh before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 9, 2012, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy King)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher was blasted Thursday on social media after he slammed the NBA players’ strike over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and liked a post supporting the 17-year-old suspect who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha.

Urlacher shared an image Thursday on Instagram saying, “Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.

“NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

People were quick to respond on Twitter.

“I would posit playing/living through adversity is very different for Black people vs white. Playing through a personal loss might be considered adversity. I doubt Brett and yes Little Brett ever experienced the kind of adversity Black people have faced for more than 200 years,” @sandyjbyko tweeted.

The Chicago Bears, Urlacher’s former team, distanced itself from his position.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the team said in a statement, according to Pro Football Talk.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police at point blank range on Sunday, triggering protests and counter-protester violence in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested and charged in the alleged shooting death of two protesters. Kenosha police have been accused of welcoming armed white supremacist militias to the protests and thanking them for being there.

Blake had a knife on the floorboard of his car when he was shot by police. The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not say whether Blake was holding the knife when he was shot, Fox reported.

The Bears canceled practice on Thursday with a players’ statement committing to make a “real difference”.

“We all agreed that talks and discussions are simply not enough anymore and we need action. We are putting in plans to take action in our communities and together we believe we can make a difference. We need action not only today, but in the days to come,” the players said.

Statement from Chicago Bears players: pic.twitter.com/pEL2ywtMD1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2020

Police officers were not wearing body cameras when they shot Blake, despite city leaders unanimously approving a plan in 2017 to buy the devices to increase transparency and police accountability, Fox News reported.

However, witnesses shot video footage of Blake being shot by police that was published and went viral on social media.

Urlacher spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears from 2000-2012, earning eight Pro Bowl selections. Since his retirement, he has criticized protests against racial injustice on Instagram, and supported President Donald Trump. He visited Trump in the Oval Office in March, according to Bleacher Report.

“Why do people keep finding excuses whenever someone gets shot? Every time there is something that in their eyes means it’s totally justified and their own fault. Sounds exactly like the „she wouldn’t have been raped if she had dressed differently“-crowd”, tweeted Lisa@SaLiSt0588.

