Best Stories Today

Thursday 08.27.2020

‘Just In Case’ Singer Jaheim Goes Full MAGA On Instagram Video, Twitter Responds

It seems singer Jaheim couldn’t take the MAGA heat. The “Just In Case” crooner went to Instagram over the weekend to express his support for Donald Trump.

Kenosha Sheriff: Put These Men Having 10 Kids Away In Prison Warehouses. They Can’t Be Saved. ACLU Calls For His Resignation

All eyes are on Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who may have just defunded himself over hateful words he spoke during a 2018 press conference that are coming back to haunt him.

Wrongfully Convicted Black Man Who Spent 20 Years In Pelican Bay Prison: Kamala Is An Opportunist

One of the main reasons many are not happy about Joe Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his vice president, is her pro-cop record when she was district attorney of Alameda County, San Francisco, and then as attorney general.

Black-Owned Family-Style Restaurant In Alabama Has No Prices And Feeds Anyone Who Is Hungry

The founders of Drexell & Honeybee’s, a Black-owned family-style restaurant in Brewton, Alabama, are gaining national attention because they serve meals with no prices. The donation-only restaurant does not use cash registers and also feeds everyone – including those who don’t have anything to pay.

SEC Changes Rules On Accredited Investor Definition, Will Consider Knowledge And Sophistication

The Securities and Exchange Commission today amended its definition of an “accredited investor” — one of the principal tests for determining who is eligible to participate in U.S. private capital markets.