Black-Owned Family-Style Restaurant In Alabama Has No Prices And Feeds Anyone Who Is Hungry

Written by Black Enterprise Editors

Freddie and Lisa Thomas-McMillan, the founders of Drexell & Honeybee’s in Brewton, Alabama, are getting national attention for accepting donations only. Everyone who is hungry gets fed, even if they can’t pay. Image: BlackBusiness.com/Black Enterprise

The founders of Drexell & Honeybee’s, a Black-owned family-style restaurant in Brewton, Alabama, are gaining national attention because they serve meals with no prices. The donation-only restaurant does not use cash registers and also feeds everyone – including those who don’t have anything to pay.

Every lunchtime from Tuesday to Thursday, husband-and-wife team, Freddie and Lisa Thomas-McMillan, are busy serving hungry people with soul food and Southern dishes from their daily-changing menu such as fried chicken, cornbread, and collard greens.

Everyone who comes to the restaurant doesn’t have to worry about the payment because they can leave a handful of coins, a generous donation, or even just a thank-you note. The owners then use 100 percent of the donations for the operational costs of feeding the hungry so they don’t really profit from it.

Still, the McMillans continue serving people from all walks of life in exchange of the joy that they get from all of it. They say there’s real joy whenever people leave their restaurant “with a full stomach, a full heart, and the understanding that you are loved and worthy of love.”

For more information about Drexell & Honeybee’s and/or to donate online, visit DrexellAndHoneybees.com.

This article was originally published in Black Enterprise. It is reposted here with permission.

