15 Things To Know About The Powerful Alleged U.S. Government Operative Inside NOI In The ’60s: John Ali

Written by Ann Brown

77 SHARES Share Tweet

15 Things To Know About The Powerful Alleged U.S. Government Operative Inside NOI In The ’60s. John Ali Photo: YouTube screenshot

John Ali might be one of the most controversial and elusive figures to emerge from the Elijah Muhammad era of the Nation of Islam (NOI). He was the former national secretary of the NOI, making him one of the organization’s most powerful members.

Was he also a U.S. Government operative who infiltrated the NOI in the ’60s? Many believe so and have pointed to evidence that indicates it.

Here are 15 things to know about the powerful alleged U.S. government operative inside the NOI in the ’60s.

The Messenger

Ali was the one who announced to the media that Malcolm X had been suspended by Elijah Muhammad in late 1963. Malcolm X asserted that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was a case of the “chickens coming home to roost.” Muhammad was upset with Malcolm for saying this.

“Malcolm X did not speak for the Muslims when he made comments about the death of the president, John F. Kennedy. He was speaking for himself…Minister Malcolm has been suspended from public speaking, for the time being,” Ali said during a press conference.

Malcolm murder mastermind?

It has been reported that Ali, who was known to be very secretive and reclusive, was the architect of the assassination of Malcolm X. A year before Malcolm was killed in 1965, Ali publicly declared during an appearance on Chicago’s WVON radio show “Hotline” in 1964, that the Nation of Islam was planning to murder Malcolm X, according to the Neromaximus blog.

On FBI payroll?

Ali had ties to the FBI, according to well-known journalist Louis E.

Lomax worked at Afro-American and the Chicago Defender newspapers before becoming the first African-American TV journalist when he joined New York’s WNTA-TV in 1958. Lomax investigated Malcolm X’s assassination.

He believed that Malcolm X was betrayed by a former friend (John Ali) who reportedly had ties to the intelligence community. In fact, in 1968, Lomax called Ali “Judas,” according to the book “The Judas Factor: The Plot to Kill Malcolm X” by Karl Evanzz. Evanzz was a staff writer for The Washington Post. He wrote “The Judas Factor” in 1992.

Man on the inside

Ali replaced Ernest T. 2X McGhee as National Secretary of the NOI in Chicago headquarters in 1958. He was next in power to Minister Muhammad and Supreme Captain of the Fruit of Islam Raymond Sharrieff.

Ali, who had been secretary of Temple Seven, went to Chicago on Malcolm X’s recommendation.

Ali oversaw all the financial interests of the NOI. He received and disbursed all the money that came into Chicago from NOI businesses and investments. This also included dues, fees, and donations from the membership in all Temples. Ali also ran the NOI bank, according to Roland Sheppard’s blog.

In the memo

There was an FBI memo that suggests Ali was an informant, according to the 2008 book “To Kill A Black Man” by Louis E. Lomax.

The memo was from March 20, 1964. It was received by William C. Sullivan who, as the director of the FBI’s domestic intelligence operations, was in charge of Ali. The memo was from the Seattle field office and read: “…the finances and other administrative chores of the movement are carried out in Chicago…This decision by Muhammad was made possible because John X [Ali], a former FBI agent and perhaps the best administrative mind in the movement, was shifted from New York to Chicago,” according to Roland Sheppard’s blog.

Longtime agent

It seems that Ali might have been involved with the FBI long before becoming an NOI member. According to Lomax, sources told him that Ali worked for the FBI before joining the NOI. Lomax had been close friends with the publisher of the “New Crusader,” Balm Leavell. Leavell was one of the first individuals to discover that high-level officials in the NOI were FBI agents or informants, the Roland Sheppard blog reported.

Keeping track

There was another memo that showed Ali’s interaction with the FBI. A memo that FBI headquarters sent to field offices in New York, Omaha, Philadelphia, and Chicago advised them that the Philadelphia office was requested to determine whether John Ali had left Philadelphia and arrived in Chicago, according to the Roland Sheppard blog. Ali arrived in Chicago, where Malcolm was scheduled to appear on WVON’s “Hotline,” a radio program hosted by Wesley South, one of the pioneers of Black talk radio in Chicago.

Lomax told to keep quiet

Government officials worked to silence Lomax, who was investigating the death of Malcolm X for a book, Jamarlin Martin, the founder of Moguldom Nation, tweeted in 2019. Some even believe the government might have been behind Lomax’s own death. Martin tweeted, “Dr. Louis Lomax was a journalist who died under mysterious circumstances. The brakes on his car failed. Before that, the FBI told him not to publish his findings that John Ali, Malcolm X’s influential enemy in the NOI, had worked as a FBI agent. Lomax published it anyway.”

John Ali says he met J. Edgar and interviewed with the FBI

When asked during an interview, John Ali does admit he had been interviewed by the FBI and even by the FBI director himself, J. Edgar Hoover, but said he was never hired. The interview can be heard in episode 66, “The Case Against John Ali,” of the podcast “GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin.” Ali was considered among the Black elite and this is why Ali said he had been approached.

“The federal government and at that time, the FBI, they only hired lawyers or accountants for ages at that time and all were been hired personally by J. Edgar Hoover. So it was [Charles Sawyer who was secretary of commerce]. He arranged for me to have an interview with J. Edgar Hoover, which I was interviewed by him. But even though he was the head and did all the hiring of agents and senior positions in the FBI, they didn’t hire me because the federal government had very few people in high position above what they call a GS4 civil service rating. And I had a civil service rating of a GS7.”

When asked why he let rumors go on for so long about him being an FBI informant, Ali answered, “And while I was out there and like the messenger, he knew, uh, he wasn’t intimidated. Like they say, they asked me, I was more vicious than the church. No, they was all the same to him you know. You can say I belong to the boy scouts. Could have been the boy scouts. He was gonna say, ‘Oh, that’s okay’, or say he was recruited for the FBI, that he would start shaking in his boots. He viewed them all as pockets on the same pants of the devil.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 66: Jamarlin Martin The Case Against John Ali: Jamarlin Martin goes solo to discuss Malcolm X and actual facts concerning the allegations that John Ali, the former national secretary of the Nation of Islam, was an operative of the FBI or U.S. intelligence agencies.

Hip hop connect

It turns out Ali is the uncle of famous hip-hop DJ Drama, according to an article in the now-defunct The Feminist Wire.

Anti-Malcolm X forces

There was a power struggle for who would take over after the death of the Nation of Islam leader, Elijah Muhammad, whose bronchial asthma had been upgraded to acute in 1961.

The third son of Elijah, Herbert Muhammad and Ali were “were known to be hostile to Malcolm X. Malcolm’s move to Arizona allowed for a consolidation of anti-Malcolm sentiment,” according to the FBI file on Malcolm X, which was published by Taylor & Francis Online.

Khalil Islam: Ali was an informant

Khalil Islam, formerly known as Thomas 15X Johnson, spent 20 years in jail for shooting Malcolm X. Problem is he didn’t do it. According to a 2007 New York magazine article entitled, “The journey of Khalil Islam. The man who didn’t shoot Malcolm X,” Islam claimed “that John Ali was an agent and he can’t believe that he was trying to kind of ride or die for The Nation. And when the investigators came in to look at this, he was trying to cover for what turned out to be an FBI agent. So this is what Khalil Islam, one of the alleged assassins of Malcolm X who did our time. This is what he says. ‘Khalil also pointed out the agents. Every other man was a cop, said Khalil, who was compromised at his trial by dutifully lying to protect John Ali, Elijah Muhammad’s national secretary, who many came to believe was an FBI agent,” Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin said on his GHOGH podcast.

Agent or informant

When Lomax was working on his book, “To Kill A Black Man,” the FBI was paying very close attention. In fact, there was a memo circulated that Lomax needed to correct how he described Ali in the book.

“The memo wanted Lomax apprized of Ali’s ‘true status’ with the FBI, clearly conveying that there was indeed a relationship,” according to the Roland Sheppard blog. “The memo didn’t refer to the allegation as a lie or fabrication, or any other word indicating that it was totally untrue. The memo only stated that the allegation that he was an FBI agent was ‘inaccurate’ or ‘incorrect,’ suggesting that it was at least partially accurate or partially correct. Was the writer trying to suggest that Ali’s status with the FBI was that of an informant instead of a full-fledged agent?”

Ali was one of many

During the Black Power Movement, a number of activist organizations were infiltrated by the government. The NOI was infiltrated a number of times, according to the Roland Sheppard blog.

“A number of policemen had infiltrated the NOI, only to reveal their roles, following their conversion. In that context, Ali’s past seemed of little moment,” the blog reported.

The plan

According to one of the assassins of Malcolm X and former NOI member Talmadge Hayer, Ali arrived in New York City and checked into the Americana Hotel on Feb. 19, 1965.

On Feb. 20, the day before Malcolm X’s assassination, Ali was seen in the Americana hotel restaurant “with a young Black man named Talmadge Hayer, a believer from the Paterson, New Jersey Temple, who had been recruited as an assassin in May 1964,” according to the Roland Sheppard blog.

Dr. Louis Lomax was a journalist who died under mysterious circumstances. The brakes on his car failed.



Before that, the FBI told him not to publish his findings that John Ali, Malcolm X’s influential enemy in the NOI, had worked as a FBI agent . Lomax published it anyway. pic.twitter.com/XBZsYZo8Bh — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) July 11, 2019