Nina Turner On Harris As VP: ‘Salute The History’ But ‘Wall Street Has The Ticket They Want’

Written by Ann Brown

Nina Turner On Harris As VP: ‘Salute The History’ But ‘Wall Street Has The Ticket They Want’ Photo: In this Oct. 7, 2014, file photo, Ohio Attorney General candidate and state Sen. Nina Turner leaves the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland after voting. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)/ Photo: California Sen. Kamala Harris listens to a question at a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Nina Turner, former Ohio state senator and former co-chairwoman of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, has a strong opinion about Sen. Kamala Harris being selected as the Democrat’s vice presidential nominee.

While she said the historic choice should be celebrated, Turner was critical of the choice and how it might negatively affect the party’s progressive politicians.

Harris could become the first woman and first Black person to serve as vice president.

“You know, salute the history, absolutely. No doubt that Sen. Harris is making history and building on the history of other Black women that have gone before her,” Turner said recently on The Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

“Wall Street has the ticket that they want,” according to Turner. “Progressives and other people who care about justice for all must come to grips with that. We’ve got to wrap our minds around that.”

Wall Street did indeed applaud the Harris pick. As soon as the announcement was made by Joe Biden, some on Wall Street sprang into action.

Financial advisory firm Signum Global told its clients that the choice of Harris “reinforces the notion that the Democratic ticket is more moderate than progressive,” CNBC reported.

“I think it’s great,” said Marc Lasry, the CEO of investment firm Avenue Capital Group. “She’s going to help Joe immensely. He picked the perfect partner.”

Centerview Partners co-founder Blair Effron texted “GREAT CHOICE” to CNBC. Citigroup’s Ray McGuire sent a similar message.

Charles Myers, the founder of Signum, told CNBC that the choice calmed clients who were questioning whether Biden would remain in the moderate lane.

“Our clients really wanted to know if Biden was going to stay in the center, and his pick of Harris reinforces that,” he said.