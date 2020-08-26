NASA: Asteroid Heading Toward Earth One Day Before November Election

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

According to a recent report from NASA, an asteroid is heading towards earth one day before the November 3 presidential election. This file illustration provided by NASA depicts the Osiris-Rex spacecraft at the asteroid Bennu. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft entered orbit Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, around the asteroid Bennu, 70 million miles (110 million kilometers) from Earth. It’s the smallest celestial body ever to be orbited by a spacecraft. Bennu is just 1,600 feet (500 meters) across. (Conceptual Image Lab/Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA via AP, File)

Do you believe in signs? If so a recent report from NASA that an asteroid is heading towards earth one day before the November 3 presidential election might alarm you. The good news is NASA scientists said chances of impact are less than 1 percent, The Hill reported.

Measured at about 6.5 feet, the asteroid was discovered in 2018 at California’s Palomar Observatory. Labeled 2018VP1, data shows the asteroid can have three potential impacts. Scientists said it is not a real threat, however, because its chance of hitting the earth is an approximate 0.04 percent.

“If it were to enter our planet’s atmosphere, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size,” a NASA spokesperson told The Hill. “NASA has been directed by Congress to discover 90 percent of the near-Earth asteroids larger than 140 meters (459 feet) in size and reports on asteroids of any size.”

Donald Yeomans, a senior researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., corroborated the spokesperson’s statement in a New York Times report.

“Close approaches by small objects of this size are not rare, and even if something of this size were to impact, the object would not likely survive the Earth’s atmosphere,” Yeomans told the Times in an email.

So there’s really nothing to worry about, right?

Unless you’re one of those 1 percenters out there … We’re just kidding … or are we?

The asteroid will get close to earth, then say “what the #*%! was I thinking?” https://t.co/gr26UDqwkZ — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 26, 2020