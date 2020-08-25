GoFundMe Page For Jacob Blake Has Surpassed $1.4 Million And Rising

Written by Dana Sanchez

A GoFundMe page for Jacob Blake surpassed $1.4 million and is rising fast after the 29-year-old father of 6 was shot and critically injured by police. Images: Twitter

A GoFundMe page for Jacob Blake has raised more than $1.4 million in two days after the security guard was shot multiple times in the back at close range by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin,

Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and Kenosha is burning after the 29-year-old father of six was critically injured by police while leaning into his SUV.

Blake was shot in front of his young children after breaking up a fight in the neighborhood, his family said.

Video that went viral on social media showed police shooting Blake in the back as he leaned into his SUV. Seven shots are heard in the video, Newsweek reported.

In the video, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at Blake as he walked around the front of a parked SUV. As Blake opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.

“He was shot seven times in his back while his children sitting in the damn car,” said Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle.

Four of the seven shots were fired by one officer in front of Blake’s sons age 3, 5 and 8, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Reuters reported.

Blake’s fiancee, Laquisha Booker, told NBC Milwaukee affiliate WTMJ-TV on Sunday that the police know the children were in the vehicle.

“Disregard that my kids were in the car at all. And you knew they were in there, because I kept screaming that,” she said.

The shooting triggered two nights of protests in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 people. Demonstrators set fire to buildings including the Department of Corrections. Cars were torched and bricks and other objects thrown at police.

The fundraising page initially had a goal of $250,000 but the target was raised to $2 million as donations poured in — sometimes at a rate of $500 a minute.

“I donated because Black Lives Matter,” a donor said in the comments section of the GoFundMe page.

“Jacob deserves justice,” another posted.

Julia Jackson organized the fundraiser on Monday.

“As we fight for Justice and understanding, our family has and will face many trials during this time,” the GoFundMe page said. “Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation. We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving. These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs. This is the only official go fund me created by the family of Jacob Blake.”

By midday on Tuesday, the page had raised more than $890,000 from more than 31,000 donors. By 5 p.m., it had raised more than $1.1 from almost 40,000 donors.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called in 125 National Guard troops to Kenosha on Sunday and promised to send more.

Blake’s family said he is in serious but stable condition, undergoing treatment at a Milwaukee hospital.

“Livid wouldn’t describe how I feel right now,” Justin Blake said. “It’s crazy and to traumatize some children that were in the vehicle — this is beyond repair.”

“The officers were responding to a fight,” said witness La-Ron Franklin.”It was some girls fighting. A gentleman was breaking up the fight. When he was turning to get his kids, the officer shot this man seven times.”

“He does the same job the police does. He protect people from being hurt and let people enjoy themselves at the same time,” Donnell Lauderdale, Jacob Blake’s neighbor and friend, told ABC7Chicago. “Why can’t the police do the same?”

Kenosha residents commented on the aftermath of two nights of protest triggered by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“All this s—t right here is replaceable, but our lives are not replaceable,” longtime resident Wendell Coleman told the Chicago Sun-Times. “The police, they harass anybody of color here.”

To donate to Jacob Blake’s GoFundMe page, click here.