5 Things To Know About How HBCUs Are Using $250M In Donations

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Here are five things to know about how historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are using $250 million in donations. In this photo, graduate students cheer as President Barack Obama delivers a commencement speech at the 2016 Howard University graduation ceremony in Washington, May 7, 2016. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In the wake of unprecedented Black Lives Matter protests, the months-long covid-19 pandemic and a global reckoning against racism and inequality, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received millions of dollars in donations. The number is above $250 million, according to The Undefeated.

Among the institutions to be given monetary gifts are Morehouse College, Spelman College and Howard University. Located in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., the schools are all ranked among the nation’s top HBCUs.

Together they have gotten $160 million from donors like philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and wife Patty Quillin, according to the report.

Other HBCUs that received donations include Xavier University, Tuskegee University, Hampton University, Wilberforce University, LeMoyne-Owen College and others. Donors have also given funding to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the Jackie Robinson Foundation – all of which support students at HBCUs.

So how are the schools using the money? Here are five things to know about how HBCUs are using $250 million in donations.

Scholarships

Officials from several HBCUs say they are using donations to help fund student scholarships. Howard, Xavier, Spelman and LeMoyne-Owen have all said they will use some of the money received to support students.

Howard President Wayne Frederick said the university will use some of the money for its Graduation & Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE) grant, which provides financial support for students whose families cannot afford tuition and fees.

Xavier, which is known for producing some of the nation’s top Black doctors, said they will also use funding to support scholarships.

“Xavier has roughly more than half of our students who are Pell-eligible. Which means they are in the lowest fifth of the socioeconomic ladder in the country. The lowest quintile. So these students really have significant family needs,” said Xavier President Reynold Verret. “They’re often the first generation in their families to attend college, and meeting the gap between what Pell and the small loans provide and making it affordable is where that need-based is, which is not just based on merit, on your highest ACT or GPA, but basically to qualify students who are able who have the talent and the ability to succeed at Xavier.”

Representatives from Spelman and LeMoyne-Owen also said they would prioritize student scholarships.

“Funding will also go towards Spelman’s goal of supporting scholarly and creative excellence by enhancing financial aid,” said spokeswoman Joyce Davis.

Virtual instruction

Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, many HBCUs have had to pivot to virtual instruction. Some of the donations will go towards enhancing the online experience, some university officials said.

“We’re really excited to use the funds to help and support our students who need technology assistance during this covid-19 crisis. Our university is looking at a model that would take our students online, because we want to keep them safe,” said Natalie R. Coles, Wilberforce University’s VP of institutional advancement. “And so in the initial year of support from Dominion Energy, we are asking them to support us in technology services so that our students will have the technology they need in this new learning environment.”

Other institutions that said bolstering virtual instruction was a priority for them include LeMoyne-Owens and Hampton.

Strategic planning

The iconic all-women’s HBCU Spelman said it will use some of the funding it’s received towards strategic planning.

“The funds will be allocated toward Spelman’s strategic plan. Now in its fourth year, the college’s strategic plan was designed to educate global leaders to graduate from Spelman with a competitive edge,” Davis said in a statement.

Social innovation at HBCUs

Frederick said Howard will put some of its donations towards social innovation.

“The money will also be used to help establish a social innovation hub that connects technology experts and data scientists on campus with students and faculty in the humanities,” The Undefeated reported.

Funding will be used to help HBCUs stay afloat during the pandemic

Oftentimes, HBCUs face harsher realities than majority-white institutions. As a result, leadership across the country and the UNCF knew they had to take action to try and buffer the coronavirus’ effects.

“When the pandemic of coronavirus hit America in early 2020, we were bracing ourselves for what was going to be a hard year. Economically the country was beginning to shut down and the effects were bearing out, even harsher on African American populations,” said UNCF senior vice president of public policy and government affairs Lodriguez Murray. “UNCF began to brace for those kinds of efforts, to help the schools and students that included on an emergency basis in about a two-week span in March to secure $930 million of federal assistance for the schools and the students, but we knew that that was not enough.”

