Former NBA Star Jalen Rose Launches New Venture With NY Post: Weekly Column And Podcast

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Former NBA player Jalen Rose is adding a multi-platform partnership with the New York Post that includes a weekly column and podcast to his impressive resume. In this photo, Rose receives the 11th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award before an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Is there anything Jalen Rose can’t do? The former NBA star and media personality is also a best-selling author, philanthropist and founder of Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. Now he’s adding a multi-platform partnership with the New York Post to his impressive resume.

Dubbed “The Renaissance Man,” the partnership will include a weekly column, video and podcast series. Rose said the new venture will allow him to showcase himself beyond what audiences see.

“You see me suited and booted on ESPN with a crisp haircut, but you don’t know where it comes from and why. The New York Post is going to give me a chance to express that,” Rose told Forbes.

The Post announced the partnership Thursday, Aug. 20. In a press release, they said The Renaissance Man “will showcase Rose’s many talents, unique perspective and interests including sports, entertainment, fashion, education, entrepreneurship, technology, food, healthy living, travel, and more.”

The New York Post’s Publisher and CEO Sean Giancola celebrated the partnership with Rose, saying they were excited to have his “unique voice” join their company.

“Jalen is an extraordinary talent and we’re very excited to have him join our New York Post family,” Giancola said in a statement. “As an industry veteran and highly regarded influencer, Jalen will bring his experience and perspective on a wide variety of topics to our audience of over 100 million engaged sports, entertainment and style enthusiasts. We are looking forward to delivering entertaining and thoughtful content with his credible and unique voice and creating engaging integrated opportunities for our advertising partners.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Accustomed to hosting, Rose will interview a variety of “celebrities, athletes, designers, business leaders, and more” for the Post. The 6-foot-8 entrepreneur echoed Giancola’s sentiment about their partnership.

“The New York Post is an institution,” Rose said. “The Renaissance Man is about celebrating culture, those who create it and advance it, and I am honored to be given this platform to share my insights and speak with people I admire about topics that matter in today’s world. I appreciate the team at the Post for showing me love, believing in this concept and helping bring it to life.”

Rose added the show has a fitting title because it suits his everyday life.

“The Renaissance Man is like a character I play. I live who he is, but I also laugh at him as well. I feel like ghetto Thurston Howell III,” Rose told Forbes referring to the millionaire Gilligan’s Island character.

He said he is looking forward to engaging a different audience than he does on ESPN and will be even more outspoken on social justice issues.

“There was a climate in sports where people didn’t want to talk about political injustices taking place, and they were using coded terms like woke or ‘shut up and dribble,’” Rose told Forbes. “Now when you look in the rear-view mirror on how that was being instituted, we were on the wrong side of history as a country.”

The Renaissance Man is set to launch this fall. It is where Rose said he will bring his audience “behind the curtain and show them how the secret sauce is made.”

Heard J.Rose years back talking IN DEPTH about baseball & Hockey on the radio. Dude is talented & versed in way more than basketball. Looking forward to 20 years of hearing Jalen talk about sports & life — Ron Murphy (@bballMurphy23) August 21, 2020

Blessings 🙏🏾. One of the hardest working in the industry. Excited to see you continue to win! — Curtis Eaton (@ceatonjr) August 21, 2020