First Virtual Edition Of The American Black Film Festival Begins Aug. 21

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will launch its first virtual edition, tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21 and run through Sunday, Aug. 30. Photo Courtesy of MiamiAndBeaches.com

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will launch its first virtual edition, tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21 and run through Sunday, Aug. 30. Celebrating its 24th year, the festival will feature a diverse mix of live and on-demand content, events and speakers.

Award-winning singer and actress Mary J. Blige will serve as this year’s Festival Ambassador.

“I know we’re all living in really challenging times right now and we can’t all be together in Miami like we planned, but honestly, I’m so grateful to be here, to still be able to be here with you my people,” Blige said in a video on ABFF’s website. “And despite all of us being in quarantine, we’ve got some fantastic movies for you to watch, exciting panels, a conversation with me and a few virtual parties. So get ready, we’re gonna have a great time.”

The #ABFF Online Edition starts THIS Friday, August 21. Join us for 10 days of films, panels, virtual parties & more! Registration for free virtual passes will begin on Friday. Visit https://t.co/kqyBv6q3IE for more info on the events and this year's films. #ABFF2020 #WEAREABFF pic.twitter.com/s0swbqX7xW — AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL (@ABFF) August 17, 2020

In addition to Blige, speakers and celebrity guests will include: Stacey Abrams, Kenya Barris, Angela Rye, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, MC Lyte, Barry Jenkins, Gabrielle Union, Lee Daniels, Yvonne Orji, Lena Waithe, Spike Lee, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, Naturi Naughton, Las Alonzo and many more, according to a press release.

Opening night will include the signature HBO Short Film Competition, which has featured talent like “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, “Creed II” director Steven Caple Jr. and others. The competition will be followed by another signature event, ABFF’s white party and end with “The Best of ABFF Awards.”

The festival will also feature a mix of film screenings, panels, conversations, etc. Discussion topics include: “The Hollywood Executive Experience Through The Black Lens,“ ”Navigating the Network and Studio Process,” and ”Black Female Perspectives on Directing and Storytelling,” the release states.

Normally ABFF takes place in the summer in Miami, but the covid-19 pandemic caused the festival, like many others, to have to creatively pivot.

Founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures Jeff Friday admitted he would miss the in-person gathering, but said their mission remains the same.

“While we will surely miss being with our ABFF community in Miami Beach this year and connecting in person, what truly binds us together is our shared commitment to ensure inclusion in Hollywood and sustaining a place of inspiration for diverse storytellers,” Friday said. “We will persevere

In a follow-up release, Friday added the virtual festival would give them a chance to reach audiences they never could have.

“We are gratified by the outpouring of industry support for this year’s ABFF, creating an opportunity for us to reach a global audience with a broad range of compelling content both live and on demand,” Friday said in a statement. “Although we plan to be back in Miami for 2021, this year’s virtual festival enables us to engage with an audience that might never be able to attend a destination event. Thanks to our sponsors and everyone who participated, we are able to deliver provocative conversation and compelling entertainment when our community most needs it.”

To attend ABFF, registration is required. There is a Free Community Pass option, as well as an Industry Pass, which costs $1,250, but gives holders access to more exclusive content and events, like meet and greets, panels and conversations.

Registration opens tomorrow, Aug. 21 at 12 noon. To register, visit the registration page on the website. For a full schedule of events, click here.

This is such a great platform. Years ago we had a film screened at the festival. The experience was very insightful. We met other great industry professionals and gained work. Keep up the great work and pushing films of color forward. — Crystalstairent (@Crystalstairent) August 19, 2020

Registration for the #ABFF Online Edition is 2 days away! Sign up for a free virtual pass, starting Friday, August 21 on https://t.co/kqyBv6q3IE. #ABFF2020 #WEAREABFF pic.twitter.com/4Z1clJNP6V — AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL (@ABFF) August 20, 2020